“Pete, I promise it won’t happen again. It’s just that I had so much happen in the past few days I didn’t know what else to do, so I fell off the wagon. I swear that was the last time. Promise.”
Unfortunately, promises, as they say, are made to be broken.
I don’t know what you do for a living, but I can pretty much guarantee that unless you’re in the restaurant business you don’t have these kinds of conversations on a semi-regular basis. It seems that if you have a drug or alcohol dependence, there’s a good possibility that you may at one time or another have worked in my industry.
I’ve been to drug court, alcohol counseling, met with parole and probation officers, written letters to judges and DAs, and visited folks in jail who have been unable to win the battle with whatever demons they have encountered in life.
And they’re just like you and me. Some of the most talented, funny, thoughtful people I’ve ever met have had addictions.
Over the course of my 40 years in the food and beverage industry I’ve met heroin addicts who could cook circles around anyone you’ve ever seen on a cooking show.
I’ve known cocaine addicts that could look at a line of food orders and pump out all of it during a rush while telling jokes and cracking up everyone in the kitchen.
And I’ve also been to my share of funerals from overdoses.
You would think that after working with someone for a time you’d know, somehow, that they are having an inner struggle.
You’d think that, but you’d be wrong.
Some people go about their day and work right along doing an awesome job at whatever it is they do. And then they go home and smoke or inject or pop whatever their chemical of choice happens to be so that they can feel whatever it is they believe they’re missing.
Some folks with addictions pass through FLACRA and come out the other side with a new lease on life. Some folks never come out on the other side at all.
I’ve been to their funerals too.
By the way there is one way to tell when you talk to an addict about their addiction: They’ve been making excuses for so long about their behavior that if you’re not an addict, you pick up on the faulty thought process immediately.
It’s slight, but it’s there. And when you listen long enough, and you’ve talked to enough people that have substance abuse problems, you can tell by the conversation how long they’ve been an addict, and how badly their addiction has a hold of them.
The excuses become more lavish, and the rationale becomes thinner and thinner for the reason for falling off the wagon.
A breakup with a partner might trigger an episode of drug use in their early stages, whereas something minor like a parking ticket will have the same results with someone farther down the road of addiction.
You see folks, it’s the excuses that are the tell with an addict. All you have to do is listen to the excuses and realize how thin the rationale can get. The excuses become so sad to hear because you realize that they think there is something wrong with you too. Otherwise, why would they think you’d believe them?
And just to let you know, not just individuals can become addicts. Societies can too.
And our society is addicted to guns.
Just listen to the excuses.
I’m often asked where my ideas come from for these articles. This one came from a conversation I had with a gentleman about guns. And as I listened closely to his reasoning behind why he believes guns are a good idea, I noticed that logic and facts and statistics wouldn’t sway him from his stance that “Guns make America great.”
It didn’t matter that we have mass shootings and no one else does. It didn’t matter that school kids in America get shot. It didn’t matter that guns cost the American taxpayer almost $200 billion a year in damages. It didn’t matter that guns are a blight on our inner cities.
Nothing mattered. It was much like talking with an addict about addiction; you could point out the obvious flaws, but in the end the drug has such a hold on their reasoning abilities that it becomes pointless to continue the conversation.
If only there was rehab for those addicted to guns.
