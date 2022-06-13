“C’mon hon, we’ve got to hurry or we’ll be late. What are you doing? Are you dawdling again? Let’s go let’s go let’s go!”
“Pete, I can only move so fast. Relax, we’ll be fine with the time. And I’m not dawdling!”
For all of my life I’ve been in warp drive. “Why walk when you can run” is my motto. Which would probably explain how I racked up 27 speeding tickets when I was a young man. Lol!
Now that I’m an adult, I’ve learned to obey the traffic laws, but I still zip around inside my places of business like a madman.
Anne, on the other hand, is more a “stop and smell the roses” kind of gal.
We can be going out to get the mail together and I’ll get to the end of the driveway, turn around, and discover she’s still on the front steps, looking to see if the flower pots need water. Or, sometimes we’ll go for a walk, and I’ll be chatting to her about whatever when I notice I’m talking to myself because Anne stopped to say hello to the neighbor a few houses back.
Honestly, whoever said opposites attract wasn’t lying.
But I think it’s all a ruse on her part. Over the years I’ve discovered that Anne has a superpower — and I discovered it one day while grocery shopping.
“Hey Pete, grab the mozzarella cheese for our pizza tonight, and I need some sour cream too.”
We’re actually in the dairy aisle while chatting, so all I have to do is turn around, walk 10 feet to grab the mozz cheese, and then look to my left and grab the sour cream. This takes what, all of 15 seconds? And I turn around to discover … she’s gone!
I quickly walk to the end of the aisle and look both ways. Nada.
I then start sprinting down the main walkway and check out the rows as I’m cruising by. Again, nada.
I finally get to the produce section, which is all the way on the other side of this ginormous supermarket, and there she is, checking out the avocados, and looking for all the world like she’s been there forever.
And I was hauling.
Turns out Anne’s a superpower is she can disappear on a dime.
We’ll be at a wedding, she’ll ask me to grab her a beer at the bar while standing right next to me, and by the time the bartender pours me a draft, she’s gone. Like, gone gone. Like, “I spend 10 minutes trying to find her” gone.
I think she secretly can teleport herself. Maybe she’s one of the X-Men from the movie series, who knows. But I’m seriously impressed.
By the way, I know other folks with superpowers too.
My friend Charlie and his wife can make meatballs, sauce, and all the fixings for 200 folks and serve them up without even breaking a sweat.
And the food is delicious.
That’s a superpower folks. Try it sometime. It’s very, very, very hard.
My sister, who lives in Germany, has over the years figured out how to travel pretty much anywhere in the world for next to nothing. Some years ago, when plane tickets were incredibly expensive, she managed to get to America and back for 300 bucks. That’s when a normal price ticket would have been around 2 grand.
Yup, that’s a superpower too.
There’s lots of folks out there in the world with superpowers. You don’t have to shoot lasers out of your eyeballs to claim superpower status. I think sometimes just the ability to not lose your cool when you really deserve to unload on the next person rises to superpower levels.
Think about that the next time you’re out.
And what is my superpower you ask? What amazing skill do I have that I feel rises to that level? I have no idea.
Your superpowers are decided by others. It’s what they feel is awesome about you. You don’t get to pick what they are.
So tell me folks, who in your life has a superpower? What seriously impresses you about someone you know?
I’ll bet if you think hard enough you’ll discover that everyone, on some level, is capable of the extraordinary in one form or another.
And discovering that in itself is a superpower.