As some of you may know, when life gets on my nerves (which happens from time to time), I go chat with a guy about whatever it is that bugs me, and I’ve been doing this for 30-some-odd years now.
Sometimes, I go once every couple of weeks for three or four months, and sometimes, I don’t go for years at a time. But every time I do go, I learn a little bit more about human nature.
It’s kind of like being enrolled in a one-person college: I spend an hour every so often talking about life and whatnot, and, at the end of my time, I walk away knowing a bit more about myself and how other folks function in a way that I didn’t before I walked in the door.
Did the cook really shatter the plate on the floor in frustration because the server forgot to put “sub onion rings” on the ticket, and now has to make fries real quick, or is something else going on in his life?
How about the couple at table four? Are they actually screaming at the server because they got creamy blue instead of chunky blue cheese on their salad, or is something else going on in their life too?
Because neither of those responses is correct, given the circumstances. There must be something else happening to warrant those responses.
And all of this time I’ve spent listening and talking and learning about what makes not just me, but other people tick, leads me to ask this question: What was it about Trump that caused all of those reactions from some folks?
I’ve thought about this for some time now, and I find it a fascinating study in human nature. What was it about that guy?
Remember when President Bush lost to Clinton? You didn’t see Bush signs on the sides of houses a year later. I also don’t recall seeing signs saying “Clinton’s not my president’ anywhere, either.
(In full disclosure, I voted for Bush)
So, I started thinking about all of this: What was it about this guy?
He ran on a couple of platforms, one of which was deporting illegal immigrants. But that couldn’t be it, because Obama deported more folks than Trump.
Sanctions against China? Both Obama and Bush imposed sanctions against China that were tougher than Trump’s.
How about the economy? True, It went up while he was in office, but went up more under Bush and Obama, so that couldn’t be it.
So what was it about this guy that got some folks juices flowing?
It couldn’t be his political affiliation. After all, we’ve flip-flopped between Republican and Democratic presidents for a hundred years. And we know it’s not about campaign promises, because other presidents have run on the exact same ones and done as well or better.
It also couldn’t be religious affiliations, either. He didn’t go to church, nor did he lead a pious life, and yet many conservative religious political organizations thought he was the bomb.
Some folks said he related on a gut level to the working-class guy, but I know of no working-class guy or gal that owns a fleet of planes and golfs everyday.
So my question to all of you in reader land, whether you voted for the guy or not, is this: What was it specifically about him that you believe could have caused so many folks to react in a way they’ve never reacted to a president before?
I’m hoping enough of you respond so that I’ll have an article for the next time!