I started tending bar at Slattery’s Old Seneca Ale Haus way back in 1979, when Geneva was, oh, let’s just say a bit more frayed around the edges. It was gritty and dirty and a whole lot of run down in places, but man, was it a hopping town, with bars lining the streets, and people packing the sidewalks. There were more than 20 places to wet your whistle, and on any given weekend night there was live music where I worked.
“Hey, what bands are playing this weekend?”
“Ah, Lickety Split is up on stage this Friday, and Saturday night The Sun Mountain Fiddler is back in town.”
I remember going into work at 7 p.m., when the bands were doing their sound check, and listening to the guys warm up while I was getting organized behind the bar. There’s a certain energy that live music brings to a place, and when the lights would go down and the volume would go up, you could just feel the crowd come alive.
I can’t believe I got paid to listen to these guys play.
“This is the WCMF music hotline. Tonight at the Penny Arcade is 805, at the California Brew house Reporter is playing, and at Scorgies the Replacements take the stage.”
There were so many great bands playing in those days that radio stations in Rochester had call-in numbers with recorded announcements as to who was playing where. You could drive around all night long and never hit all the places hosting live music.
And we’re not talking about two guys and a microphone, either. I remember the time The Todd Hobin band played at my first place of business. When they were done setting up I wondered if I could fit any customers in the building. There were speakers up to the ceiling, a lighting setup that could have been used to illuminate the Grand Canyon, and the sound board was so large that it took up three tables on the dance floor.
And boy, were those guys amazing.
Roughhouse, the Park Avenue Band, Cheater, Freeway, Jeff Cosco and Times Square, CC and the Cats, Angel 18, and Kicks were just some of the groups that rocked the house back in the day (I think one of our locals, Jimmy Richmond, was probably responsible for more good music than any three musicians combined).
And then, of course, were the larger music venues of that era. Anyone remember the ad, “You know its summer when they’re rockin’ in Weedsport!”
That tagline said it all. From 1980 ’til almost 2000, the dirt track at Weedsport hosted the likes of Steppenwolf, Blue Oyster Cult, and Alabama, just to name a few.
And, up in Newark, at Becken’s park, you could hear the likes of The Good Rats, Duke Jupiter, Benny Mardones and, of course, Atlas Linen Company, with their amazing horn section.
Those were the days.
The first business I owned closed the last week of June in 1998, and I believe I had four bands play in the last couple of days. One of them was called Gooseberry Jam, and when I went in to set up the bar at 7 p.m. on my last day, they were doing a soundcheck by playing Pink Floyd tunes from the “Dark Side of the Moon” album. If you closed your eyes you’d think they were the real deal.
And, at the end of the night I locked the doors — and poof, the music died.
Like everything else in life, music tastes and economic realities change with the times. It’s no longer financially viable to haul around a giant truck full of equipment and try to pay nine guys by charging a couple of bucks’ cover charge. People don’t stay out as late and are more aware of their disposable income than they were 40 years ago.
But looking back, I realize how that slice of time, from 1979 to 1998, was a soundtrack of my life. Metal, punk, new wave, disco, and techno all hit in that time frame. In this upstate region of New York, we were blessed with some of the finest live shows going, and a talent pool that rivaled anywhere on earth.
Boy, I miss those days of the bands.