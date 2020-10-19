I’ve told my friends before that politics is a form of war, and while the Republicans have understood this axiom for decades, the Democrats still think we’re playing scrabble.
Anyway, in my last column I wrote about being on vacation, waking in the middle of the night, and walking into a wall on your way to the bathroom because you think you’re home.
I also wrote that I may still be sleeping because I can’t believe the number of the conspiracy theory nuts that seem to be getting elected to office.
And now it’s two weeks later, and I haven’t woken up yet.
Did the President of the United States really tell members of an armed militia to go to the voting booths and “check on things?” Did he really say that on national television? Or was I sleeping?
It turns out the answer to that question is “Yes, he did.” So to those of you whose favorite phrase has become “fake news,” you’ll have to come up with a different excuse for this guy’s behavior.
I remember watching the news when I was a kid and a reporter was covering an election in another country. There were no voting booths, just ballot boxes where you dropped in your slip of paper. But you didn’t just drop in a ballot and they opened it up and read who you voted for, oh no. There was a box for the president of the country, and then there was a box for his opponent. And armed men were standing there watching into which box you dropped your ballot. The dictator of that country said those armed men were there at the polls with their weapons at the ready to “ensure the sanctity of the voting process.”
I always felt so sorry for the citizens of those countries. Could you imagine living in a place where the president of the country would threaten the voters? As I recall we would send our military in to clean up those kinds of places.
We are now becoming “one of those places” thanks to Trump.
You probably know that the United States ranks 38th in math and 24th in science in the world. But did you know we now rank 54th in the world in voter freedom?
How in the heck did this happen, you ask? Look no further than the occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. for the answer. With the call out at the presidential debates by Trump to the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist white supremacist organization, we have now sunk to a level usually reserved for people like Win Myint, president of Myanmar and Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s dictator, and Pierre Nkurunziza, the head of the republic of Burundi. (By the way, of all the dictators, he’s the most like Trump in that Nkurunziza is now trying to change the country’s constitution to allow him to be “president for life.”)
Of course I could still be sleeping. Maybe Trump saying that wearing masks to help stop the spread of COVID fails 85% of the time or that telling militia groups to “Stand down but stand ready” was only a dream.
Or a nightmare.
Pete Mitchell’s “In America” column appears every other Monday. He lives in Geneva and can be reached at peteinamerica@yahoo.com.