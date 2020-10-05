Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night while you’re on vacation, but forgotten you’re on vacation at that sleepy hour, and walked into a wall because your body automatically starts to walk to the bathroom as if you were home?
This has happened to me more often than you’d believe. I almost fell off a balcony visiting a friend in Baltimore, walked into a living room in Germany (thankfully it was empty), and thought a closet was a restroom in Boston.
By the way, I’ve asked other folks this question and gotten some hilarious responses.
Sometimes you just seem to forget where you are, and that’s okay. It turns out it happens to all of us.
But lately I seem to be thinking that I’m somewhere else all the time. Maybe I’m actually sleeping while I write this article. You tell me.
We have a month to go before the presidential election, and the things I’m realizing that people believe, people who are voters mind you, has me thinking to myself that I must be having some sort of warped dream.
This is just a tiny example of what voters must believe, because these are the people they voted for to be in office.
Marjorie Greene, most likely the next congresswoman from Georgia, believes that Hollywood, in conjunction with top ranking Democrats, have a secret society where they kidnap children to draw out their blood.
Arizona State Sen. David Farnsworth believes Donald Trump was elected in part to take down a global sex trafficking ring. He believes Trump was enlisted by top military leaders for this task.
Jo Rae Perkins, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat, believes wearing masks is ridiculous, and especially so for children. She’s a follower of the absolutely bizarre group QAnon, which posted that children were being held captive in the basement of a pizzeria by the Clintons.
Can someone wake me up please?
I’m going to vote in November at my local polling place over on Preemption Road. I’m going to be wearing a mask, I’m going to social distance, and I’m going to vote based on everything I’ve learned about the candidates that are running for office.
And the possibility that the next person behind me is voting because some online anonymous figure has convinced them that the Deep State is coming to take them away for alien experiments is a little disheartening to say the least.
Shouldn’t there be some kind of oath you take when you vote? Shouldn’t there be some form of questionnaire to be filled out?
Shouldn’t someone develop a gullibility meter for voters, and if (for example) you answer “yes” to the question “Do you believe your microwave is spying on you and sending information to Martians?” that perhaps a siren goes off and a giant boot kicks you out of the voting booth?
Shouldn’t people take their responsibilities a little more seriously?
Or am I dreaming?
