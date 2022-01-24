“I’ll have a Coors light bottle. Oh, and if you have any frosted glasses left I’ll take one.”
“Sure. You maybe want something to eat?”
“I didn’t know you served food. Whaddya got?”
“See that pot over there? I’ve been cooking tripe with hot peppers, scallions and sauce with some garlic all day. You want that and a hunk of crusty bread?”
“You betcha!”
I’ll never forget that first time at Al’s Green Tavern on Goodman Street in Rochester. It was a freezing-cold winter night in 1989, made even worse by the fact that my rusted-out pickup had no heat. I had a habit back then of just driving around until I was hungry and then stopping at the first place that looked, well, worn in.
And Al’s Green Tavern was the definition of worn in. The beer cooler was a home-style refrigerator with duct tape holding the handles in place, and the kitchen consisted of a microwave for popcorn and an old electric four-burner stove for chili or soup or, in this case, tripe.
And it was delish.
Back in those days, I often would explore odd neighborhoods in other cities. It never really mattered to me that it might not be a ‘safe’ neighborhood; I just was interested in seeing what was going on in someone else’s community.
It’s a heck of a way to find some great food. It’s also an easy way to get shot.
I was pulling into the parking lot of one tavern when I noticed a couple of police officers wandering around the outside. When I asked what they were looking for, they replied, “shell casings.”
I went in and asked the owner, who happened to be a retired cop and a friend of mine, what happened. Turns out a drug deal gone bad had happened, and a few folks were shot.
This was not an isolated experience for me back then. There many times, in many places, where I knew that maybe I might not be in the safest area of town. And there were times I’d say to myself, “Pete, old boy, you may want to rethink this.”
Now, as an American, I should be able to travel anywhere in this great land of ours. I should be able to use an unlit alley as a shortcut, wander around at all hours and have no worries about my personal safety, and leave my car unlocked no matter where I decide to park.
How many of you agree that these expectations should be viewed as believable?
I’m guessing zero.
And the reason I’m guessing that is because you know what can happen when you put yourself in a bad situation. Bad things can happen, right? Now, are you responsible if you get mugged walking through a park at midnight in a depressed area of a run-down city?
I’m thinking yes and no.
What would you tell your children if you knew they were intending to drive on down to a dangerous section of a big city because, well, this is America, and they should be able to go wherever they feel like going? You’d most likely say, what in the world are you thinking?
Which leads me to the point of this article.
When Kyle Rittenhouse grabbed an assault rifle and went to another city to play soldier, what could the outcome possibly have been but the one that occurred? What scenario could have existed where a 17-year-old kid finds himself in the middle of an incredible situation of civil unrest, carrying an assault rifle, and the citizens of that community don’t view that as being confrontational?
Should he, as an American, be allowed to travel anywhere he feels with his AR-15 slung over his shoulder?
I guess that depends on your point of view.
Should it have been expected that the outcome most likely would have been the one we witnessed?
Absolutely. Who couldn’t see that coming?
So, is he really innocent?