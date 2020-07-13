A while back I had lunch with an old friend I haven’t seen in years. We actually grew up together here in Geneva. Beginning in elementary school and right on through graduation, Tim and I were friends.
We chatted about family and careers, about life and health, and we traded news we had of other friends from back in the day when we were kids at Geneva High School.
After lunch was over we hugged, promised not to let so much time pass before we see each other again, and went our separate ways.
As I drove home my first thought was, “He turned out okay.”
And I’m hoping he thought the same about me.
The reason I said that was because way back when I was a young man it was a coin toss whether I was going to figure life out or not. I had a rebellious streak a mile wide and an attitude that didn’t really help when it came to, oh, let’s just say pretty much everything.
But you would only know that if you knew me when I was young. You would have no idea of the journey I took to get where I am in life if you didn’t know where I started.
And you can say that about most everyone.
We all had stumbling blocks on the road to adulthood. Whether they were learning issues or physical disabilities or just an attitude that got in the way, no one I knew from childhood grew up without their own struggles.
And that gives me a perspective on them as a person I wouldn’t have if I hadn’t known them for all that time. I realize how far they’ve come because I know from whence they came.
And not only do people make a journey through life, societies do also.
I’ve been watching the statues get taken down here in America, and I’m wondering if (in some instances, not all) we may be doing ourselves a disservice.
We did have racist leaders in our country that have been idolized in bronze. We were a country where people were bought and sold.
And so, so, much of our history is a horrible story.
I was thinking the other day of what a visitor from another planet would think of America if they came here a year from now and all those monuments to our past were gone.
How would they know the road we’ve traveled? How would they be able to understand that we’ve been struggling with ourselves for hundreds of years, if all of the reminders of that struggle are melted down into nothing?
How would they get to know us?
Better yet, how will future generations of Americans be able to see what we were?
• • •
In my last column I wrote about a customer not wearing a mask, and I asked what you folks would do in my situation. To a one, you all said, “Throw the bum out!”
Then you asked what I did.
One of the employees got his name and place of employment. I looked up the number and called to turn him in to the owner. I figured the head honcho wouldn’t approve of his employee’s behavior.
I did tell a few of you that part, but not the rest of the story ...
Wouldn’t you know it but the guy with no mask was the owner!