“Hey Pete, I read your last piece and it wasn’t too bad. Did you ever think about doing an article on (fill in the blank)?”
If I had a nickel for every time I heard that comment I’d have retired long ago. By the way, I take it as a compliment that folks show an interest in my columns, and I’ve gotten some killer ideas from readers who have stopped me while I was buying produce in Wegmans or making a deposit at the bank or whatnot. (Actually one of my favorites was the “nickname column,” and that idea came from someone who saw me while I was in the waiting room at the hospital. Thanks, Southside!)
But I’ve always thought in the back of my head, if you’re passionate about a topic, you should do the writing.
I’ve mentioned this to folks from time to time. Why don’t you write? Not that I don’t appreciate the ideas they’ve given me, because I do. And sometimes it’s tough to find inspiration for an article, and the help I’ve received from readers has been invaluable when my creative juices run dry.
But I still think it would be awesome if more people took the time to express themselves on issues that bring out their passion.
Why aren’t you writing?
We all have a story to tell, we all have ideas that are unique to us, and we all want to be heard and understood by our fellow citizens. There are people I see in my day-to-day life that I know are wildly different from me politically, and I know they want their opinion to be counted. And yet they stay silent.
Why aren’t you writing?
How many times have you heard the phrase “the silent majority”? I’ve been watching politics my whole life, and time after time the candidates will say that they are the one speaking for that “silent majority.”
But there wouldn’t be a silent majority if they said something, now would there?
“Who cares what I think?” is the most popular response when I ask someone why they don’t write about whatever topic they find of interest. And my answer is, “You’d be surprised.”
I never in a million years thought that anything I wrote would be of interest to anyone else, but I’ve learned by writing that some folks do indeed feel the same as I do about certain issues. I’ve also learned that some folks definitely do not feel the same way, and boy, are they not silent about those feelings!
But having folks agree with you isn’t the point of expressing your opinion. What’s important is that they know you have an opinion. And that opinion is important to you.
So my question is, Why aren’t you writing?