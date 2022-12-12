“How’s your case coming along? Do you know who the judge is yet?”
“It’s going pretty well. We’re ready to go to court and the judge is (name deleted).”
I’m sitting with some lawyer friends of mine, discussing my case over a leisurely lunch, and they’re asking me some particulars and throwing in a few comments here and there (which is a great way to get some free legal advice).
When I say the judge’s name, my friends all smile and say good luck. When I asked why, they look at each other and say, “Well, he’s an idiot.”
So, I asked the natural question: “How’d he get elected?”
And the answer I received was that his political party didn’t care that he was an idiot, that what they cared about was that he was their idiot.
This exchange between me and my attorney friends took place over a decade ago, and it was the first time I ever heard a disparaging word said about someone in the judiciary.
He’s our idiot.
I thought about this old conversation the other day after watching Herschel Walker do an interview. It was a bit cringe-worthy, and as Dave Chappelle said on his “Saturday Night Live” monologue, “He’s observably stupid.”
I realize that these are harsh words. Calling someone stupid or an idiot is what kids in high school do, not adults. It’s not kind and it’s not mature, but it does get to the heart of what I’m writing about: That it’s no longer important for your candidate to be the best they can be, just that they be your candidate.
This would explain a lot.
We no longer demand excellence from our representatives as much as we demand loyalty. We’d rather have a “party line” public official than a smart, thoughtful one. Being an independent thinker and willing to imagine the other side’s argument has become passé here in America, and it’s obviously not working well.
So, how do we remedy this? How can we get the leadership of political parties to understand that we deserve better than just having a majority in office, regardless of their competence?
I’ve always thought that to run for office you should have to take a test. You know, like when you get a driver’s license. And, there should be questions about the Constitution and the law and how government checks and balances work. And maybe throw in the separation of powers, the part about separation of church and state, and the rights of the people to decent representation.
Of course, if we did all that, election time might get to be quite boring. But I could live with that. How about you?
• • •
Hey, everybody, the elections are over (thank God) and I’ve got a question: Are you happy with the results? If you are, great. If not, please send me a note as to why not. And be specific. I’d like to know what you’re thinking.
Cheers.