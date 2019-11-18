“Hey Pete.”
“Hey guys, what’s up?”
“We just finished a round of golf on this beautiful day, and now it’s time for a bit of lunch.”
I’m chatting with some regular customers who just parked themselves at the corner of the bar, looking for a bite to eat. They’re a fun bunch of guys, love to joke around with me, and usually tease me a bit when they’re together.
“Hey Pete, next time I come in I’m going to bring you one of my MAGA hats!”
They read my columns and love to needle me about politics. Which is great, because it gives me a chance to say, “I’ll wear the hat, if you wear the Hillary shirt.”
And then we all laugh.
I love those guys.
They vote differently than I do, have different views on how to solve America’s problems, and have opinions on a wide range of topics that are different than my own.
But we have fun talking to each other anyway.
And why not? We live and work in the same community, we share friends, and we all like good conversation over a great meal and a cold drink.
And they’re always good for a laugh.
Really, who cares how someone votes once every four years, when for the other 1,460-odd days there’s no chance to change who’s in office anyway?
I have friends on Facebook who bust my chops without fail every time I post something negative about whatever is going on in Washington. And they can be brutal.
They also have some of the best jokes ever.
And through all of the back and forths about Trump or the wall or trade agreements, they still stay on my “friend” list.
And I still make sure to let them know how much I love their jokes and how much they make me laugh.
But not everyone is like those folks.
I’ve heard people say they won’t do business with or be friends with folks on the other side of the political fence. All because they don’t like their opinions.
Which is pretty strange if you think about it, because the odds of everyone thinking just like you or me on every issue is pretty small.
I wrote a column some years ago about a teacher that got fired because she had an old picture on her Facebook page showing her doing something foolish. And I wrote that it was ridiculous to fire her for posting a pic of her much younger self being, well, much younger.
After all, I asked, would you first check the Facebook page of every business you go into before you spent your money?
Of course not. For one thing you’d be all day on the computer.
Ditto with politics.
With the country being pretty much split 50/50 on who they voted for, or what they think about the hot-button topics of the day, chances are you wouldn’t be going many places if you drew a political line in the sand when it came to where you had dinner, where you had your car fixed, where you bought your groceries, or all of the other things you do over the course of your day.
We’re separated enough as a people. We collect in groups of like-minded folks way, way too much to be healthy.
And besides, you’re missing out on some great laughs.