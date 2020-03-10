The last four years in Seneca Falls proved how difficult it can be to govern effectively. There was plenty of controversy, audit findings that gave little confidence to taxpayers, and a general sense of uncertainty. This despite some major wins, most notably the Downtown Revitalization Initiative victory that made many feel good about the direction Seneca Falls was headed.
That said, after last Tuesday’s meeting a few things became glaringly clear as I sat in the audience listening to the Town Board navigate the issues of the day: Things haven’t improved enough to feel fully confident in the town’s ability to move forward.
For example, an opening discussion around the prospect of Seneca Falls hiring a town manager was riddled with conflicts in thought process. Whether you agree or disagree with the philosophy of bringing someone in to serve as “daily operator” of the town’s issues, it’s a significantly shortsighted view that the current board is taking by delaying a conversation about the topic.
It was never more apparent than when Councilor Steve Churchill was asked by Supervisor Mike Ferrara if he could identify a date for a proposed public session to hear concerns from taxpayers on the manager topic. A resolution to introduce a citizen-comprised committee to consider the creation of such a position was defeated 3-2. Not because there was a better plan, though. Pretty much because three members of the Town Board believe they know better.
To be clear, maybe they do.
The board briefly batted around the notion of holding a public meeting, such as the one held last week that yielded a series of vague “action items” for the Town Board to take up in relation to the ongoing issues with Seneca Meadows.
Churchill couldn’t identify a date that he would be available for such a public meeting, though, and instead only responded with, “This month is busy. Maybe sometime in April.” Interpreting the reality of the moment was not difficult. There are three board members who have yet to be convinced that the town needs a manager.
It’s ironic given recent history.
But a town manager is likely not the only thing that would help this Town Board navigate. Last week, that session began at 5:30 and lasted until 9:25 p.m. Then an executive session took place. There were 32 items under “new business,” each of which seemed to require at least a few moments of discussion and debate. That isn’t a bad thing, but in terms of running an efficient government, and ensuring that the public remains engaged, the format needs change.
Perhaps taking a cue from the city of Geneva and at least consider creating a second monthly session would help alleviate the issue. A great example of how this translates is that to start the meeting — and for the first couple hours — the room was relatively full. By the time the meeting wrapped up, and the board went into executive session, a handful of residents remained.
There were important discussions that took place after residents left the meeting. To that end, as the board tries to move forward — and re-instill the confidence lost in it over the last four years — a second session, and better management practices (including a town manager) could help.