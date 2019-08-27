Recently, Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo announced progress on an initiative important to everyone in the Finger Lakes.
“The Finger Lakes Workforce Development Center will be a state-of-the-art industrial training facility that will involve workforce training that supports an evolving list of accelerated training programs,” Dinolfo said.
The new facility will be at Monroe Community College’s downtown campus.
Without question it’s a big win for Rochester and Monroe County. What about everyone else, though? I mean, the large swath of the region — where the Finger Lakes brand was built — that doesn’t include downtown Rochester or even Monroe County?
Dinolfo was right when she noted the need for workforce development programs in an academic setting. “Changes in technology always require workers with new skills. Our goal is to put ourselves in a position to read and react, to be able to build out training programs with dedicated training facilities so that Monroe County can continue to be a hub of innovation,” Dinolfo added.
And there it becomes clear: This project is definitively about bolstering Monroe County and the City of Rochester. The remainder of the Finger Lakes is a forgotten piece of the puzzle, despite being named in the effort.
The Finger Lakes Workforce Development Center could spur growth in parts of the region — but that growth is exceedingly likely to occur where the center is located, instead of serving the entire region. If this center were going to be called, “The Monroe County Workforce Development Center,” no one would ask any questions.
Perhaps people in rural parts of the region are so despondent that they won’t anyway. I am, though, because it defies logic to place something that is supposed to centrally enhance the region at large — in a location that is already taking away from that region at large.
Economic development pros are trying to figure out how to retain young people, prospective employees, or attract new ones from outside the area. That effort is happening in every county served by this newspaper. And yet, we’re supposed to believe that a workforce development center in downtown Rochester is going to attract or produce any meaningful number of people who can drive the rural parts of the economy forward?
The opposite should be expected. We should expect that the Finger Lakes’ drive toward Rochester will continue to suck the life out of rural communities that are struggling to meet basic demands or even maintain population. We should expect that this project, which obviously will produce workforce ready individuals, will benefit Rochester and Monroe County first and foremost.
Now, let me address the likely critics of this piece, who will argue that this has the ability to benefit the entire region. I think we’re smarter than falling for the old “If Rochester grows, everyone else will, too” claim that follows a lot of region-wide development efforts.
Does it seem likely that people interested in working in places such as Lyons, Newark, Penn Yan, Seneca Falls, Lodi, Waterloo, Galen, Geneva, or any other community based in the “heart” of the region will make a campus in downtown Rochester part of their plan?
At its core, we’re talking about finding ways to train prospective workers who are ready to leave (read: high school graduates) and retrain a workforce that is older (read: 40s, 50s, or 60s). How likely is it that those people in those aforementioned communities will take advantage of this new Workforce Development Center in Rochester?
For the most part, those who do will probably stay in Rochester. Why?
Because Rochester and Monroe County have the things that the rest do not. They have infrastructure to support growth, progressive leaders who are open to new ideas, public transportation that actually consists of more than one or two stops a day, and all of the things someone entering the workforce wants to see in a community to call home.
Rural communities are going to disappear if something doesn’t change, full stop. This effort to create a workforce development center under the Finger Lakes banner, in the center of Rochester only assures that leaders are content with watching that happen.
Josh Durso covers the Finger Lakes region as news director of FingerLakes1.com. He also hosts a podcast called “Inside the FLX,” available on iTunes. His “In Focus” columns run every other Tuesday in the Finger Lakes Times. He can be reached at josh@fingerlakes1.com or followed on Twitter @FLXJosh.