What happens when we look for the things we want instead of actual solutions to the problems we face? And what happens when this approach is translated into an economic development strategy?
The answer: Either a lot or nothing at all. And neither is very good for the health of any community. Let’s talk about that.
While Ontario County officials try to figure out what to do with more sprawling, empty commercial space — after the closure of BJs Wholesale, and the planned exit of Cheribundi in the former Tops facility — a significant problem is again realized. What are communities like Geneva going to do with these massive spaces? Maybe they will find a tenant, but that seems like a temporary fix for a permanent problem at this point.
More on that in a bit, but first let’s talk about Lake Wylie, a suburb of Charlotte, N.C. In 2000, the population of this little community was approximately 4,000. Over the following 20 years that number tripled, creating real headaches for those who called it home. That community checks a lot of the same boxes that communities in the Finger Lakes — such as Geneva — check. It’s a reasonably short drive to Charlotte, which has been a banking hub for decades and is now morphing into a technology hub too. Over that time, families poured into Lake Wylie for the great schools, lifestyle, and cost-efficiency.
They went for the low taxes and stayed for the quality of life.
Lake Wylie had to do something unprecedented. They passed one of the most comprehensive bans on development of any kind that the U.S. has ever seen, which was fascinating for so many reasons. They outright said, “Enough is enough. We can’t handle any more people.” No housing, apartments, new businesses or otherwise.
The demand to live in Lake Wylie is astounding, but there are problems that are very relatable for folks who live in the Finger Lakes. Particularly, those who live outside of the core micro-urban centers of Geneva, Ithaca, or Auburn.
Roads can’t handle traffic, businesses were allowed to develop without a solid plan in mind for what the community needed, and infrastructure — like water service — is strained to the point of catastrophic failure. “Booming towns across the Sunbelt are struggling to unwind the unintended consequences of growth,” the Wall Street Journal reported. “After years of taking a hands-off approach, they now find themselves without the tax structures or long-term infrastructure plans needed to deal with the present and help shape their future.”
Similar to the philosophy that every action has an equal but opposite reaction, economic development is no different. Let’s get back to Geneva and surrounding communities, and another question with all of this information in mind. While economic development professionals have been chasing job-numbers, has the state dealt with the forces at play working against those who make these promises?
As reported in this newspaper a few weeks ago Cheribundi was faced with a choice: Remain open and risk the business or move out-of-state and continue growing. Cheribundi was a leading example of what economic developers said would come from the style of development led by New York state. By those same accounts, even though Cheribundi was benefiting from private equity investment, it lived up to the promises made at the outset.
It’s a real-life example of what can go wrong with our economic development strategy if the state isn’t going to ease the burden of doing business here.
Now, let’s look at how a Lake Wylie situation could also play out in any number of communities in the region.
Imagine a company is given a large incentive to open or operate in a local community. It brings hundreds, maybe thousands of jobs. The tax incentive is just right to make a company take a chance on the Finger Lakes. Over the next five, 10, or 15 years, the community grows. More people move in and tax collection increases but only at levels to maintain services that already exist.
By most accounts communities across the Finger Lakes are in an infrastructure deficit. When Lake Wylie faced this problem, they learned that the funds weren’t there to fix, much less enhance services as was necessary.
Economic developers are still chasing jobs and employers because quality of life hasn’t improved for the average taxpayer the way it did in decades past as numbers like unemployment decline. Residents want the community that housed a handful of major employers who have “legacy” jobs, the kinds of careers that someone can stumble into at 20 and remain at for three or four decades until retirement.
Getting them here isn’t the solution to our biggest problem that remains unsolved: How is every community that houses human beings going to survive with infrastructure that can’t meet current demand, much less imposed demand when an economic developer gets lucky and attracts a big employer? No one knows when someone in the private sector is going to take a chance like that, but when it happens, it won’t just be the company or an economic developer with egg on their face. It will be the whole community.