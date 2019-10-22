For the last two weeks Seneca County has been abuzz regarding “dark money” in local politics.
A pair of flyers hit mailboxes recently in Seneca Falls and Waterloo. Both have drawn criticism and concern. A story in the Finger Lakes Times last week highlighted the confusion surrounding the flyers — where they came from, who paid for them, etc.
They were paid for by Responsible Solutions for New York. Altogether five candidates were endorsed — the Republicans in key races in northern Seneca County. The implication that they are “key” is connected to the paper trail created by the endorsements.
Mike Ferrara, Dawn Dyson and Joshua Larsen were endorsed in Seneca Falls town races. While Mike Pfeiffer and Bob Lotz were endorsed in Waterloo by this mystery group (Although, it’s not really a “mystery” who the group is — at least not in direct terms.)
“I didn’t give anyone permission to do this. The first time I saw it was in my home mailbox,” Ferrara told the Finger Lakes Times. “I was surprised to see it. I don’t know who did this.
Larsen and Pfeiffer said they were similarly confused, according to David Shaw’s reporting.
The return address is a PO box in Crompond, New York, which is downstate, across the Hudson and west of Peekskill. Following the money — as several curious folks have in Seneca County since the first flyer came out — more than $53,000 has been spent by Waste Connections of NY, which has an address listed as 3 Waterway Square Place, Woodlands, Texas.
As many have pointed out that’s the corporate headquarters of Waste Connections, Inc., the company that owns Seneca Meadows Landfill. And, for better or worse, the local landfill seems to be at the center of every election in Seneca Falls, Waterloo, and Seneca County.
“The Republican candidates can no longer say that they know nothing about this,” Doug Avery wrote in a post to his public campaign Facebook Page on Oct. 18 after the second mailer landed in local mailboxes. “They know now where the ads are coming from, and who’s paying for them — the landfill’s parent company. The same company that has given this PAC almost $53,000 since September. This mailing has a web address at the bottom. Go there and you’ll see that the Seneca Falls and Waterloo elections are the only ones they’re working on.”
He notes that the “only way” for the Republican candidates to “regain some moral high ground” is by demanding that it stop. That said, if they make those demands, will that change anything? This is a symptom of a larger problem. One that isn’t going to be sorted out in Seneca Falls, Waterloo, or Seneca County.
It has to be taken care of in Albany.
Truthfully, if this feels miraculous or unusual — the “donation” of over $50,000 in two town races — visit www.OpenSecrets.org. Sheltered money, or dollars that don’t connect to direct, local interests publicly, is almost as fundamental as the right to vote at this point. It’s everywhere. It’s in every community. And even if there isn’t a large corporation or business interest paying to have influence in local politics, there’s a better shot than not that someone is.
The pragmatic question now is who will these flyers energize? Do they work as apparently designed — getting Republican voters to polling places — or will they energize Democrats who are likely to turn out in better numbers given the timing of this election year?
In a perfect world, the money wouldn’t be allowed or necessary. Elections would be financed through other means — whether that is a public financing option or a private model that builds significant safeguards and limitations into the equation. Until that happens, this sort of issue isn’t going to disappear.
Another problem with these big, headline-grabbing contributions is that they boil political races down to one or two issues, in this case, the landfill. That’s problematic because out of the thousands of individual decisions made by town board members, supervisors, or elected officials in general, only a tiny portion of them are related to the specific issues targeted by these big-money donors.