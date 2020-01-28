Last week the Geneva Walmart on Routes 5&20 suffered significant damage in a fire. Officials said that around 10 percent of the store was damaged. While that might not seem like a big deal to most shoppers, the fact that it remained closed for days after was the more devastating news.
The response on Facebook was immediate. Worried customers — many of whom were part of young families — had been dealt another blow.
In 2019, Geneva reeled from the loss of a Tops Friendly Market grocery store. Then, about a week before the fire, BJs announced that it would be shutting down its Geneva location. After the fire on Wednesday, with each day that Walmart remained closed, the city had fewer food options than ever.
It should worry everyone reading this column because food access has been a well-documented issue for Geneva. Officials have been aware of the problem since approximately 2017, though unsubstantiated concerns probably roiled around the city even before then.
A study called “Food Security in the City of Geneva, New York 2017-2018,” dives into this issue. Food desert is not an unknown phrase at this point. Most people understand that a food desert is any place where people have to travel more than a mile to find affordable or fresh food.
The study pointed to a serious problem for Geneva and identified Walmart, Wegmans, Tops and BJs Wholesale Club as the only major grocery options.
Walmart is at the very outskirts of Geneva, and Wegmans is in such a place that getting there can be difficult, especially for those who struggle with transportation.
Like most communities in the Finger Lakes, transportation and poverty are at the center of this food access issue. Now, though, with Walmart temporarily closed, there’s an even more fundamental issue: Outright existence of grocery stores. It’s an issue that many other communities also are going to have to start dealing with.
Think about it: If you’re a well-intended person, who wants to see access to food addressed in any rural community, before you can deal with transportation and cost, there needs to be supermarkets.
Last year the Washington Post reported on a grocery store in Florida that was opened by city hall. “When Sean Lynch ran for mayor [in Baldwin, Florida], he never anticipated that the job would involve hiring a butcher and tracking the sale of collard greens,” the story begins.
It dives into an issue that revealed itself about two years after he began his first term. The only grocery store in town shut down, and it put the rural community in a tight spot. There weren’t a lot of options, and one of the main ones was 10 miles away. There was a Dollar General nearby, but that didn’t address the core issue: Access to fresh food was non-existent.
The community had transportation issues — such as families juggling one vehicle — and monetary challenges, too. Median household income sat at $44,271, which is below Florida’s state average.
Instead of turning to non-profits or resident-owned co-ops, the Post reported, Baldwin looked within. They opened the Baldwin Market.
“We’re not trying to make a profit,” Lynch told the newspaper. “We’re trying to cover our expenses, and keep the store running. Any money that’s made after that will go into the town in some way.”
This is likely not the answer for the city of Geneva, but it’s reflective of the shift that’s going to be necessary if people want to see rural communities — or even cities in rural regions — thrive. Expecting private-sector investment in communities where populations are declining and there are fewer dollars to spend (and therefore to be made) is unwise. Especially when there is little interest from Albany to make doing business in New York easier or more affordable.
Kevin Collado, a Hobart grad who is addressing the city’s food access issues, put it best when he spoke with FingerLakes1.com this past weekend about the fire: “Not only does this unexpected incident require residents who consistently rely on Walmart as a source of food to redirect their spending dollars elsewhere and change their shopping habits, albeit for a short while, but it puts further strain on the food system in Geneva which is already tenuous.”