Should the Town of Seneca Falls have a manager or administrator to maintain the day-to-day operation of policy set out by the Town Board?
When framed like that the answer is a resounding yes. But that opinion, which I’ve held for over four years, is neither new nor interesting. It’s been written about often in this column space. Watching local government for the last six years has provided many examples of why communities — even small ones — are better served with full-time, accountable administration.
Most notably, they are taken seriously by the state. Consequently, they also have the most credibility among constituents. Because unlike their policy-building, elected counterparts, administrators or managers bring objectivity to otherwise politicized legislation. Especially if it’s vigorously debated. While governing bodies frequently come up with policy in communities large and small, the focus of administrators is implementation.
It’s an easy way to pull the politics out of controversial decisions.
A good administrator fills in the blanks for elected officials who have neither the time nor expertise to implement a policy idea. Even with the best-intended legislative effort, it can be daunting for a town councilor who may have another job or other responsibilities to fully think through consequences of legislation — intended or unintended.
But I prefaced that entire explanation with the phrase, “When framed like that,” because it’s so significant. A few reasons, with some thought out explanation to accompany:
No. 1: An administrator cannot replace policymakers. The administrator cannot be put in a position of coming up with policy. This actually works against the aforementioned trust-building that can come from having a competent management system in any given community.
No. 2: Policymakers need to hold the administrator accountable; and the flip side of that, the administrator needs to hold policy makers accountable when they fall short. This is important because it ensures a back-and-forth, checks-and-balances that can disappear when people gain the impression that the administrator or manager has too much control or influence.
No. 3: Strong organizational expectations are made clear at the start. See, everything brought up in this column so far gets back to this point: If guidance is loose or unclear, or the expectations are not firm at the start, then there will be a gradual erosion of both effectiveness and public confidence in the system.
Assuming all the conditions are met, what should a manager or administrator focus on in a community such as Seneca Falls?
Efficiencies, efficiencies, efficiencies. Bring the town’s operation into the modern era in every sense. The state is undoubtedly going to cut monies to towns like Seneca Falls, but that doesn’t need to be a bad thing. The town could do more with less — if it began thinking outside the box. This means more intermunicipal arrangements for various services — everything should be on the block — with a goal of enhancing in mind. Whether it’s roadwork, policing, or recreation, communities will need to work together more in the future — not less — so simply having more services at greater cost to taxpayers isn’t a sustainable path.
Policies that don’t inhibit or prohibit nimble decision making. The coronavirus pandemic reminded everyone that plans are great, but having a plan for everything isn’t possible. Establish policies that allow a town to make good choices not shoddy ones when things go off the rails, so to speak. Good policies also protect employees and elected officials from audits, which in the case of Seneca Falls, shouldn’t be too far removed from memory.
Here’s the bottom line: If the town’s elected leaders are not willing to do the heavy lifting that comes with having a manager, they should not invest in one. While there would be endless benefits to hiring one, those benefits will be quickly outweighed by downside if a lazy approach is taken to administering such a new position. Hopefully though, the Town of Seneca Falls is ready to step up to the plate, and deliver in a meaningful way.