When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that ventilators and PPE from Upstate hospitals would be transferred to Downstate facilities, criticism was quick to arrive. While I’m typically among the first to jump on lawmakers or Albany for prioritizing Downstate over Upstate — this wasn’t one of those circumstances. Despite that, the criticism rolled in and all I could think was, “Wow, they are missing a legitimate concern — for the one that is politically opportunistic.”
As of the writing this column, three counties in the core of the Finger Lakes — Seneca, Yates, and Schuyler — had a half-dozen or fewer confirmed cases of COVID-19. Ontario, Wayne, and Cayuga had a collective 70-plus cases. The six counties mentioned, bearing a population in the hundreds of thousands, had a total of 80-90 cases.
Those numbers will increase, but the number of active cases has remained relatively flat. At least according to the data being released by local health departments. While there have been a growing number of confirmed cases, it hasn’t been so many that the healthcare system is flooded. Recoveries show that, and that data is released every couple days by most counties. This is good. It shows that social distancing measures are working in our rural communities.
The data also proves that — at least for now — hospitals in the region are not in a dire position. At least not in comparison to facilities around New York City, which are seeing strain in almost all categories. To that end, hospitals in this region must feel confident in their ability to respond to COVID-19, given that one major provider was reported to have taken down a triage tent that was set up the week shutdown occurred.
Those who work in healthcare are doing everything they can do. This is not a political right or left problem. This is a healthcare problem, which has been exacerbated by a pandemic. From the start I’ve been harping on this bad math, which is to say that a state with a population of 19.4 million needs significantly more than approximately 3,000 traditional Intensive Care Unit beds.
Recently, an NPR feature on the U.S. hospital system focused on the reduction of beds and facilities over the last several decades. The glaring takeaway from that piece: One of New York City’s largest hospitals actually has fewer beds today than it did a century ago when it was dealing with the Spanish Flu.
For the last several election cycles there has been a ton of focus on how we pay for healthcare. While that might be part of the access issue that our healthcare system and people deal with on a daily basis, clearly the execution of said healthcare is not working. At least not when it’s put to stress. The irony of all of this is to say that even if everyone had universal access to the same healthcare, we would still live in a world of haves and have-nots, because of the scarcity of services throughout the United States.
Let’s not forget that when it comes to this particular pandemic, testing is the X-factor. If elected officials at the state or local level wanted to push back on a substantive issue, that would be the opportunity. Rural communities in Upstate won’t have a sizable surge of confirmed cases to stress any hospital until testing ramps up significantly. It hasn’t happened and doesn’t show any signs of doing so in the next several weeks.
As a region, it leaves us projecting — and sharing excess resources. It’s our part of helping out where there is both capacity to treat and adequate testing. When, or if, those two things align in Upstate New York, one would hope that Albany would assure that resources are shared from Downstate.