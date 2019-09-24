They say consistency is key for positive, long-term outcomes. This can be said about organizations of all sizes — even governing bodies. Be thorough, thoughtful, plan effectively, and consistent when executing those plans.
On Aug. 7 the Finger Lakes Times reported that the town of Seneca Falls Zoning Board of Appeals could grant a use variance on an empty field along Ovid Street. The property was purchased by the Bridgeport Fire Department from the SMS, an organization that previously used the property for an annual festival. The intent was to build a new firehouse on the former SMS field.
That didn’t come to fruition.
Now, the property is listed for sale. Dollar General, which is based in Goodlettsville, Tenn., submitted a purchase offer for the 8.9-acre parcel, as reported by David Shaw. That sale would be contingent on a site variance.
The land is presently zoned single-family residential; it would need to be changed to allow a retail development. That same story notes that the Seneca County Planning Board voted 9-1 in July to adopt a motion recommending conditional approval for the use variance.
The Seneca Falls ZBA is now tasked with determining whether the applicant cannot realize a reasonable return, provided that lack of return is substantial as demonstrated by financial evidence; that hardship relating to the property is unique and doesn’t apply to a substantial portion of the applicable neighborhood; and that the use variance — if granted — would not alter the essential character of the neighborhood.
The ZBA could take action this month.
Despite the conditional recommendation by the Seneca County Planning Board, the town of Seneca Falls is fresh off a debate involving the Huntington Building, which is located on Fall Street in a partly historic district. I say partly because the consistency of rule, application of process, and overall governance of “historic districts” in Seneca Falls has been shaky at best. Peter Koch’s recent legal challenge against the town of Seneca Falls and Historic Preservation Commission is proof of that.
Even though Ovid Street is not historic, and given the fact that the town’s municipal building is located directly across the street from the proposed site, ZBA members, in theory, should be denying the use variance. While my personal position is that the ZBA should approve the variance, each decision should be validated by standards upheld in the past.
In this case, the standard that the town has chosen as its vision is one that prioritizes wants over needs. Folks were quick to say that the town of Seneca Falls didn’t need another convenience store. They said it didn’t need more truck traffic, another gas station, or convenience store because it would damage the aesthetic of the community or downtown corridor.
The truth is that the town, and former village, need better access to food. While an enhanced, larger convenience store is not the end-all, it was definitely the best option laid on the table for consideration in the last decade.
Seneca Falls and Seneca County are becoming poorer and less mobile by the day. There is no reliable public transportation, despite a few, scattered daily routes. The suggestion that either of those statements is untrue becomes nothing short of laughable when taking stock of the community at large.
The town needs more affordable, hyper-local — even walkable — shopping options for those who call it home. In lieu of a real grocery store with local ownership entering the picture, a Dollar General is the new, best present option. And, based solely on the town’s needs, it should be approved. Period.
But here’s the funny part: The entire Huntington Building debate was never framed as “want vs. need.” It was framed as, “We’re doing the correct thing because we have a moral obligation to preserve the ‘historic’ structures in this community.”
So, here’s the punchline. For all of the folks who felt that as a community there was a moral obligation to do the right thing and stop a convenience store from opening up where the Huntington Building sits presently, are they aware of the moral baggage Dollar General brings to the table? Furthermore, how informed are the folks making decisions in communities like Seneca Falls, and are they making them based on facts, or personal bias and feelings?
In June, a federal judge determined that Dollar General must face a class-action lawsuit, claiming that some of its stores are inaccessible to wheelchair users. Dollar General had tried to have that suit dismissed. U.S. District Judge Peter J. Phipps said that plaintiffs in that case sufficiently established that its store aisles are inaccessible to those with mobility limitations.
Then came the more recent news that Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar were fined $1.2 million for selling obsolete and expired over-the-counter prescriptions. Other products were being sold past expiration too, the Attorney General’s Office said.
Perhaps these are issues that can be addressed or overlooked. Morally speaking, though, a business that has a verified track record of selling expired meds or products is far more worrisome then added truck traffic on a state road — or the prospect of modernizing the aesthetic of Fall Street.