Two times in recent weeks we have heard Gov. Andrew Cuomo be critical of Con Edison following power outages in New York City; power outages, by the way, that have become expected when the mercury rises. Last weekend, both New York City and the former village of Macedon experienced power outages.
Both killed power to large percentages of their populations. We don’t see the Governor take a hard-line approach with NYSEG or RG&E unless it impacts one of the big cities in Upstate New York. That is probably because his voters — the ones who assure he sees term after term — are there and not in small towns and villages across rural Upstate.
“We’ve been through this situation w ConEd time & again & they should have been better prepared — period,” Gov. Cuomo tweeted as the outage was unfolding in real-time. As a result of the outage, the Governor said he was deploying 200 state police, 100 generators and 50 light towers to help affected people.
It was a nice gesture but hardly a solution to continued outages caused by an aging, stressed system.
Here’s what I don’t understand:
By all accounts, Gov. Cuomo is a smart guy. While I disagree with a vast majority of his policies, his intellect cannot be discounted. But this situation begs the question, Why are we yelling about ConEd or any service provider?
Remember the windstorm in 2017 that hammered Western New York? There were state investigations, millions paid to various agencies and entities, yet nothing more than the promise of, “Next time we’ll do better” for customers.
The Governor condemns companies such as ConEd, NYSEG, and RG&E when weather knocks out power for a significant block of customers. But what is he doing to make it easier for those companies to be ready for such events? He seems to be forgetting that these companies are playing in his regulatory-laden, tax-burdened sandbox.
It’s bluster.
The act of telling a company to come up with a better plan to prevent power outages — without giving them the proper supports to do that — exposes a big blindspot in Cuomo’s way of governing. You don’t have to go far, or ask a gigantic business, what could help them grow, innovate, or just get better.
The Governor can be critical of public service companies — much like he was last year with Spectrum. While we can squarely blame Spectrum for being a bad actor in the broadband expansion mess, which has continued to leave a large number of residents in rural parts of Upstate without access to high-speed internet — New York state was the one that should have ensured it happened.
If New York state enters into an agreement with a company to address a need then it should have to hold that company accountable. Not years after the fact, either. We need that accountability while it’s happening in real-time. If the state fails to provide that oversight — after being the mechanism that really sets the whole plan into action — then it should be held equally accountable for whatever happens.
If the Governor is going to be outwardly frustrated with companies such as ConEd after a natural event — like a heat wave or windstorm — help them help themselves. Regulations and taxes have made it nearly impossible for companies of all sizes in New York to maintain personnel levels at standards that might allow for more growth, accomplishment, or innovation.
Let’s put it another way: Our systems are so large, so expensive to maintain, and our human deficit is becoming so great, that digging New York out of the dark hole it has found itself in is going to be almost impossible without serious, systemic changes to the environment in which businesses operate.
