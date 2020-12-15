For a bunch of years I’ve been using this app to automate and synchronize different parts of my life. It’s called “IFTTT,” which is an acronym for the phrase “If This Then That.” It allows a user to train different activities and actions to correspond with other “automated” actions. If an email from a co-worker has an actionable item on it, then add it to my reminders list. If an item is added to the calendar on my smartphone, then synchronize that with my smart speakers at work and home.
It’s not perfect. But the fundamental ebb and flow is efficient as much as it is logical. Before the app came along, I spent a lot of time asking myself, “Why on earth am I doing this?!” Only to continue doing the same, repetitive tasks over and over. The question then morphed into “How can I fix this?”
The app is constantly asking me, “If this thing happens what do you want me to do?” It’s great because it is constantly pivoting. Even if it cannot perform a specific task or series of actions based on limitations, it offers alternatives.
By now you probably know that this column is not going to be a review of a smartphone app and will probably get back around to politics sooner or later.
So, here we go! The whole idea for this column popped into my head a few weeks ago while training that app to carry out a particular task when triggered by another action. It made me laugh out loud even though I was alone.
“What if this app just told me ‘No’?”
In politics we hear the word “no” a lot. Especially when it comes to folks from differing political ideologies. For all intents and purposes the government and this app have the same motivating principle. Solve an array of problems as they appear through thorough, nuanced policy. We rarely get that out of government, though.
This app, like our government, really has one fundamental task: Get things done. If it stopped, then people would give up using it. Its popularity would dissipate in short order. And people like me, would be left screaming into the void — adding calendar events a billion times over, performing repetitive tasks ad nauseam.
Government doesn’t have the same kind of expectations or shelf-life as a smartphone app. But that doesn’t mean people will stand by idly and accept no or perpetual gridlock. For years people have cast government of all sizes as irrelevant. Congress is partisan. Policy is often more symbolic than meaningful. And even local government has traded its nimble qualities for caution and status quo.
Government stopped working a long time ago. It stopped getting things done. It made excuses, blamed partisanship, and leveraged complexities in our governing process to stymie progress (of any kind!).
My question to anyone reading this column is simple: If not, then what?
Ask this question the next time something strikes you as wrong, off-putting, or simply broken in government. Problems are questions and solutions are answers in government. No is a word. Not a solution.
Josh Durso covers the Finger Lakes region as news director of FingerLakes1.com. He also hosts a podcast, “Inside the FLX,” that is available on iTunes. His “In Focus” column runs every other Tuesday in the Finger Lakes Times. Contact him at josh@fingerlakes1.com or www.twitter.com/FLXJosh.