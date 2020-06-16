It’s going to be difficult … creating change. It will be even more difficult getting that change to stick in communities that are historically resistant to it. A regular theme of this column is pointing out the various areas that could benefit from change. Of course, in this case the conversation is about policing and systemic equality.
Let me preface this by pointing out I am amplifying ideas. They are not my own, and as a white male who has undoubtedly benefited professionally and personally from privilege, many of these come from communities that have lived experience in a system that does not treat everyone equally.
The broadest and most common suggestion for making communities more equitable starts with defunding the police. Overhaul the way policing is done, change the parameters of it, and drastically reduce overall spending in the broad and ill-fitting name of “public safety.”
Let’s put it this way: If police are called to a situation and those circumstances do not necessitate a charge that amounts to more than a fine or violation, they should not be the ones responding. And communities should not be “nickel and dimed.” Law enforcement should spend its time dealing with serious matters of public safety. Other systems should be tasked with minor violation-level incidents, since the entire “fining” methodology doesn’t help prevent crime in the future.
Law enforcement will need to change the way they respond to crimes. They may need to change what protocols are followed when responding to different types of incidents — whether serious or not. Also, bias training. Especially in communities that are simply not diverse. Those that are 90-percent or more white with law enforcement entities that match. The opinion website Vox even highlighted the need for better pay in the law enforcement community in a recent profile of systemic changes that could help move the needle.
Before we move on to other systemic issues, here’s one last thought: We can’t afford police departments that serve as a “catch all” for anything that goes wrong in our community. We cannot plead ignorance anymore. We know this system doesn’t work, and we know that, like anything, change is necessary and inevitable.
If a community defunds the police it needs a plan for how to spend those dollars. If they aren’t spent on other systems to fix the problems we see in many communities, then the effort will have been wasted.
This is where heavy-duty policy is necessary. Lawmakers get ready, because this part is largely on you to make happen. People are hungry for policy that strips away barriers. Whether it’s barriers to a better education, career, or life they are undeniable in this moment.
Rather than spend the remainder of this column space describing the ways we need to strip barriers and invest in the communities that have been systemically left behind, I’ll offer a personal example to get at the “why” behind it all. Because that has been the most common retort from those who think our systems are fine.
I had to overcome a bit over the last decade to get where I am. That said, if a person of color had to overcome the same set of circumstances — non-traditional educational background for chosen career, a lack of significant financial resources — climbing the way I did would’ve been difficult, perhaps impossible. I had access to great mentors, some of whom are at this very newspaper. Again, it’s not something all folks see afforded to them. The point is that the systemic changes we make in education, economics, and culture need to be reflective of that reality, and those shortcomings.
We need to do better. We need change. The conversation has been started, but we need policy to make sure that change happens in all communities.