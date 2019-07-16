The last four years have been far from ideal for residents in Seneca Falls. They have lived through one of the largest property tax hikes in recent memory, issue after issue is made complicated by a Town Board that, in my mind, lacks leadership and direction, and for those who call Seneca Falls home, the phrase “stranger than fiction” has become an increasingly apt descriptor.
The season of change is nearly here. This fall, a fresh set of representatives will be chosen. It goes without saying that progress is hard. It’s like putting together a puzzle: The pieces are all laid out in plain sight but putting those pieces together requires execution beyond planning.
The next administration in Seneca Falls must figure out how to execute a manageable plan to reduce taxes, bolster business, and improve infrastructure. It likely won’t be done without grants and help from the state. Politics will have to be set aside, and the next administration will need to ask for help while knowing the right questions to ask. The town desperately needs every grant dollar it can get.
Some things in life age like fine wine and ironically, in this part of a region known globally for its wine, things are aging more like milk.
Enough negative, though. There’s an opportunity for an incredible story to be told here. One about hard times but more importantly one about perseverance and triumph. This fall marks an opportunity for change.
The roadmap is clear. The Town of Seneca Falls needs to regain its place in the region. It needs to thrive. The leaders of this community need to be supported and taken seriously. They need the support of the people who elect them as well as the businesses and residents who pay taxes.
The million-dollar question, though: How does Seneca Falls achieve it?
The residents have a part in this process, perhaps the most important part. Elect someone who is capable of leading. A person who can develop a plan and act on it. While that advice is ambiguous enough to fit almost any community, it goes without saying that this quality is most important for Seneca Falls at this juncture.
The plan should articulate ways to address the aforementioned issues without causing additional stress, burden, or harm to the town, its taxpayers, and environment. Seek out grants to help pay for infrastructure improvements, make the town an enticing place to live or do business, and most importantly create a competitive edge over other communities in the region that are standing out more by the day.
The most important quality to bring to the table this November will be an ability to come up with a plan and then stick to it. Perseverance is going to be crucial because the Town of Seneca Falls will not turn on a dime. Change will take time and it could take more than one four-year term to fix what has been broken and forgotten in the last several years.
Voters should look forward with optimism. But if there is a lesson to be learned from the last four years, it’s that optimism should not replace skepticism. Taxpayers should ask good, smart questions of their candidates and hold them accountable if they do not put into action a strong, sensible plan.
If that is the message for voters, here’s one for candidates: Keep people involved after Election Day. Welcome them with open arms into your administration. Not only will it serve as a form of transparency, but it will go a long way to restoring faith — even if there are challenges along the way.
Josh Durso covers the Finger Lakes region as news director of FingerLakes1.com. He also hosts a podcast called “Inside the FLX,” available on iTunes. His “In Focus” columns run every other Tuesday in the Finger Lakes Times. He can be reached at josh@fingerlakes1.com or followed on Twitter @FLXJosh.
