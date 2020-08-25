When Gov. Andrew Cuomo released his back-to-school “naughty list” — the one that included more than 100 districts allegedly failing to submit plans for reopening — he single-handedly undid a lot of the good that folks have given him credit for through the pandemic.
It is easy to nitpick the varying revolving doors of executive orders signed by the governor during the pandemic, but this was different. Policies are a judgment call. We may agree with some and disagree with others, but, at the end of the day, a policy is a best guess at a solution. Earlier on in the process, Gov. Cuomo admitted as much. He was quoted several times during the first 30-45 days of pandemic response pointing out that a lot of unknown existed.
Especially surrounding closures and whether mass closure was truly the best solution.
Setting that aside, though, this situation was troubling because it wasn’t a judgment call or policy. It was a clerical error of sorts. To make matters worse, in the days after the announcement — putting 107 school districts across the state on blast — the list remained online, even as school districts put out statements, contacted his office, and reached out to state Department of Health officials.
And if, as kids say these days, we check the receipts, it’s easy to see that the local schools put on the list did in fact submit plans as required by his executive order. That leaves us with a governor who published misinformation on his official website — the one funded by taxpayer dollars — and left it there.
Odds are, if you visit the governor’s newsroom at hwww.governor.ny.gov/news, the press release will still be there. In all its fraudulent, inaccurate glory.
Throughout the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, I spoke with reporters from around the state, and even some outside New York, who tried using the state’s tracking tool for county-by-county caseload. Suffice it to say, the state’s system for tracking results lagged, especially in rural communities — and often was completely inaccurate.
Here’s the thing: State government should be good at one thing above all else: data management. It’s the one thing that counties, especially smaller ones, lack the resources to pull off. Especially when distribution also is tied to that management. And yet, the pandemic has shown us, despite how big state government is in New York, it struggles with both equally.
This most recent example is that of school districts submitting plans to the state and failing to properly collect and internally distribute that information.
“The district did submit its plan in a timely manner with submission formally taking place on Friday, July 31,” Seneca Falls Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman wrote in a letter to the community. “This is the same date we uploaded our plan to our district website.”
This is important because it’s proof positive that the egg was on the face of the state and not individual districts. Similarly, the Palmyra-Macedon school district said a plan was published to the district’s website and submitted to the state ahead of the deadline. Ironically, if not for the mandate that schools would be required to publish plans to district websites after they have been submitted to the state, the evidence would have been lacking to say the state erred.
The problem is that we’ve seen throughout the pandemic response example after example of data management failure.
First it was unemployment. The Cuomo administration blamed an outdated, archaic system. And while that can’t be entirely blamed on one governor, it’s on the current one to fix it so it never happens again.
Second was COVID data tracking and the lopsided way it has handled in regards to nursing home data. It’s a jumbled mess, and no one really knew then, or knows now, exactly how many people have died from the virus.
Third is this situation, where the state simply asked districts to submit plans for their approval. Again, for a state as large as New York, it shouldn’t have been a difficult undertaking.
But it was, and we need to do better.
For those who think this is nitpicking, I’d simply encourage them to look at the criticism those on the political right experience when they promote or push out misinformation. In this case, New York state has been fact-checked. The governor has been fact-checked, in the most direct way possible. Yet we sit here with misinformation remaining in the ether for students, faculty, parents, and the community at large to consume without correction. It’s a shame given the uncertainty already tied to this school year.