Right now, the Finger Lakes region could use a strong dose of leadership.
Though the model of leadership might be different than what we’re used to. A lot of people put a ton of stock in those leaders who say the right thing, instead of those who are doing the right thing.
Admittedly, finding those who are objectively doing the right thing in complex times is difficult, but there are some undeniable truths out there, and if elected leaders were genuinely interested in leading — and not focused on short-term, political survival — more action would be happening.
Before anyone gets upset and starts typing a lengthy email responding to this point, let me be clear that I am not calling out anyone in particular. Rather, this column exists solely to point out the things we should be focused on doing, if we are going to align words and action. Because at the end of the day, that’s what really is most important, right?
Last week, NYSAC — or the New York State Association of Counties — painted a grim picture about the kind of financial losses that Upstate municipalities should get ready for. It was ugly but it wasn’t anything new; we’ve been hearing it for more than a month now. The state’s budget office said that immediate implications were one thing but that lingering economic fallout — lasting 2-3 years — is more than just possible. It’s likely.
That’s not a surprise, right? It would be perfectly reasonable to say in this moment that tourism will likely not bounce back in a year or two to say, 2017-19 levels. Maybe in 3-5 years, but certainly not in the next couple.
While that likely means a major hit to services in various communities around the region. it doesn’t have to be all “gloom and doom.” One thing I’ve seen the private sector do recently is plan for multiple outcomes. Every municipality should have a serious, traceable plan for several budgetary outcomes over the next 2-5 years.
Simply saying, “We’re going to have to make tough decisions,” isn’t a plan, nor should it be accepted as such by any taxpayer. What it really says is, “We’ll react to stuff as it comes,” and that is a recipe for disaster.
Everyone should be planning for numerous outcomes, because there truly is no certainty in where we are headed.
That is pretty granular, though. Villages, towns, cities, and counties — while the most important layers of government — are not where mass-consumed policy is created.
The political right and left, while remaining solely focused on the things they say, rather than the things done to move people forward through this crisis, have failed. Every day, I receive emails, messages, and sometimes even phone calls from people who say, “We need to open things up and let people get back to work,” or “We need to extend the lockdown and fix the systems” that are letting people die, go hungry, etc.
Those sentiments, the basic ones at play there, are not the ones that should be perpetuated by our elected leaders. They aren’t the ones pushed forward by our thought leaders. Certainly, these ideas are not the ones that will lead to any profound, societal change.
Action will, though.
Now isn’t the time to try and fix what happened months or years ago. We are here now because of decades of failure. Crisis provides the perfect opportunity to motivate people to action. But action takes a lot more than just a good idea.
Leadership isn’t asking “what” or “when.” It’s asking “how” and setting a plan into action. We need to ask ourselves how our social safety nets can be better. We need to ask ourselves how communities can be effectively served with significantly fewer resources. We need to ask how we will avoid the next catastrophe, and subsequently how we will navigate out of this one.