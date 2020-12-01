What is the best way for counties to enforce public health law and executive orders handed down by New York state amid the coronavirus pandemic?
Over the last two weeks, a couple of high-profile local examples cropped up, shining a light on concerns a lot of folks had when this whole thing began. Back in the spring, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that it would be up to “localities” to handle enforcement of various public health directives. He said NYS would handle part of the enforcement process at establishments with state-issued licenses, such as bars and restaurants (that serve alcohol). However, the rest of the enforcement would fall onto counties.
Wegmans was heavily criticized, and trended nationally on Twitter for almost a full day last week after a reporter for The Auburn Citizen posed a series of questions raised by readers. A small grocery store in Port Byron had been fined by Cayuga County for violating COVID-19 guidance; it was not its first violation, which meant the fine would be increased from $500 to $1,000. A manager for the store appealed the second violation and fine but was only successful in getting the fine reduced to $500 because of the complexity of the situation. Two workers had been observed not wearing masks properly while around each other. There were no customers around, and the two are family members. It was enough complexity to prompt the fine to be cut in half.
However, the public response was, “What about Wegmans?” See, it too had been cited in September for violating COVID-19 guidance in Cayuga County. The company paid a $50 fine but refused to sign a consent order admitting wrongdoing and promising corrected behavior. Officials said an attorney for Wegmans sent a letter to the County, effectively saying the company was not responsible for customer behavior.
Then came the tweeted statement from Wegmans after the reporter’s original thread on Twitter and national attention: “Customers are required to wear face covering while shopping in our stores in accordance with applicable local or state mandates. Anyone who enters our stores without a mask is approached by one of our people and offered a free mask. Through ongoing monitoring, we continue to see 99% compliance with the mask mandates from our customers. Thank you to all who voluntarily comply.”
I can attest to the reporter’s experience. Since the start of the pandemic, I’ve received an average of about a dozen emails per week specifying individual violations at chains such as Walmart, Wegmans, Lowes, and Home Depot around the region.
Sauder’s Store has an administrative hearing with Seneca County over violations it has racked up over the duration of the pandemic. Officials said letters, meetings, and conversations have been had, but that violations continue to be reported. In fact, the County said late last week that Sauder’s had “far and away” the most complaints against it to date in Seneca. How will store officials respond in that hearing? What will be the repercussions of not following through with corrective action?
The fact is that both of these situations raise questions about who the rules apply to if enforcement is not complete — and universal. How effective can enforcement of these guidelines be if the State doesn’t back up counties?
Speaking to the emails and complaints I’ve received throughout the pandemic, many have come with calls for violators to be shut down if they cannot comply. That may sound perfectly reasonable on paper. But, who is really being punished if that happens? There are plenty of communities in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier that aren’t served by several grocery stores, and if a Walmart, Wegmans, Tops, or whatever chain is shuttered for any length of time, the real victim becomes the families that lose access to groceries, or have to drive even further to find food or essentials.
Back to the question that opened this column up. “What is the best way for counties to enforce public health law and executive orders handed down by New York state amid the coronavirus pandemic?” Good, bad, or indifferent, the answer in my mind is simply “the best way they can.”