Creating a budget during a global pandemic is tricky business.
There have been good and less ideal examples of municipal planning locally amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is not an easy job, but at the end of the day, elected officials and municipal employees signed up for the task.
For Yates County, it has been a work in progress. Months of effort date all the way back to March and April. I learned this through a recent interview with County Administrator Nonie Flynn. She discussed the timeline of events, which recently brought Yates to a nearly-complete budget.
There was coordination with department heads in June and July, which came with the reality that costs would have to be on a “need-not-want” basis. But it started before that, with “a lot of cuts from the economic fallout,” Flynn said. “We did a lot of reductions beginning in April to avert any permanent cuts later this year and into next year. And our department heads were great in cooperating with us on that. And that’s just carried on into the budget for 2021.”
But perhaps the most telling part of the conversation connected to the unknown, which ties in nicely to the need for proactive, steadfast planning.
“No one really knows what ‘holding back’ means,” Flynn said. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that 20% will be held back, but it’s unclear what that means, or how that will be implemented.
For any county in the Finger Lakes, it means a loss of revenue in the millions. New York’s association of counties has painted a grim picture for what this will mean on an operational level.
We’ve seen other counties — such as Ontario — institute hiring freezes, along with the offer of voluntary furloughs. Obviously, these are temporary solutions to a problem that is a big question mark.
At a recent meeting, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to exceed the tax cap. While that is largely an administrative move, which has been done in the past, it sends the wrong message to taxpayers given that there has been little discussion on the topic of finance to date.
There hasn’t been any concrete report to the supervisors about the county’s financial condition. There has been only speculation. And to make matters worse, the growing feeling in the community is that it must be an indication that nothing is wrong. The absence of information is bad enough, but the absence of effective communication is worse.
It’s now late September and there has been no update on Seneca’s budget status for 2021. This for a community that voiced intense frustration with past management over the lack of transparency and the last-minute scramble that often took place in the budget process. But the overall issue is that no matter how much — or little — planning has taken place in any community, a major lack of outside-the-box thinking has been clear.
For so many of society’s problems, we look for the simplest solution.
Oh, we need to cut spending because we might lose 20% of our reimbursements from the state? Let’s cut employees or services!
Nothing is that simple. Our problems have become too complex to solve by making one or two one-step moves. Generating enough savings to offset the future losses that counties like those in the Finger Lakes will experience because of the pandemic and subsequent economic crisis will only come with complex plans. It will involve the smaller pieces of government working together, if they don’t want to become extinct in the not-so-distant future.
We’re talking more shared services, consolidation of government, and a lot of other things not ordinarily appealing. But those things might be what ultimately saves some communities. In order to sell any of these concepts to local voters it will require a heavy dose of education and communication. A dose that must be administered by elected officials.
One final point, which will undoubtedly be fodder for future columns: Leadership isn’t always ribbon-cutting ceremonies or grand proclamations about something that a local governing body has no control over. New York state won’t care how counties in the Finger Lakes balance their budgets. But it will be expected, regardless, and that services rendered remain intact to present day levels. So if local elected officials, who regularly rail against Albany politics and the Governor, want to maintain control over their own destiny, they should focus on problem-solving, education, and communication.