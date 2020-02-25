As the Town of Seneca Falls continues through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative process, community members have been asking good questions. The question that has — repeatedly — wound up in my inbox looks something like this: “There are a lot of proposals, but which ones are best?”
Members of the Local Planning Committee have the unenviable job of wading through countless ideas that could have a profound impact on Seneca Falls. Particularly, the downtown corridor, which is exploding with opportunity. In a lot of ways, downtown is a blank canvas. Leaders have an opportunity to shape what it looks like for the next 10, 20, or more years.
“Downtown Seneca Falls will be a vibrant community, leveraging and celebrating its unique heritage to support a revitalized and welcoming year-round destination where living, business, recreation, and the arts converge to attract the next generation of residents and workers,” the DRI’s vision statement reads. It sets lofty expectations for what residents should expect when all is said and done.
But one thing is certain: There is only $10 million to spend, and while that’s a lot of money, it seems as though there is twice, or maybe close to three-times that much in good ideas for the funds.
So, that brings us back to the question that keeps popping up.
Before looking at individual projects, my thinking is that the projects should be funded on a “total impact” basis. That said, perhaps there should be a few exceptions made, given what the raw needs are of Seneca Falls.
There are a couple of housing proposals that should be no-brainers: the Huntington Building restoration and the Lakeview Apartments proposal along Van Cleef Lake.
There are some other proposals that should fall into equal territory with being no brainers. Physical improvements to the bridge near the community center, which is the epicenter for the Town’s most-significant annual event, as well as spending along the Fall Street corridor to improve the curb appeal of downtown.
Improving the southern shore of the canal should also be a priority, as outlined in one proposal, but so should the north side. It has surprised me that to this point, no one has suggested creating better access to the northern shore of the canal from downtown. Even creating a line of sight from upper-to-lower Fall Street would be beneficial.
Oh, yeah, maybe also rename the streets below Fall Street to something more identifiable than they are now. Or at least, more friendly to traffic coming-and-going to the businesses that operate from that side. Four street names within a span of 250 yards is not the best solution for tourists or local residents, nor does having a 40-foot stretch of street named “Souhan” pay any kind of real respect to the Town’s history. While all of these changes are taking shape, let’s also take this opportunity to do better for residents and visitors.
The proposals for the former town offices, as well as the chapel on Fall Street also are solid contenders for funding. Getting these properties rehabbed is crucial if the downtown corridor is really going to thrive in the long-term.
It’s complicated, difficult work, but hopefully this process will give the Town of Seneca Falls legs to address some of the other pressing issues that it faces.
If nothing else, perhaps Seneca Falls will be better positioned to advocate for invaluable infrastructure dollars, to help address the aging systems putting taxpayers at risk and also deal with some of the growing gaps that exist in housing and transportation.
