Did we do enough?
When the dust settles on this pandemic, and the history books review actions taken that will be the biggest important question. Like an onion, there will be countless layers to it, though. Some of which we may not realize for years, even if normal life resumes in mere weeks, or months.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has been a painful reminder of how we failed. And by failing as spectacularly as we have for the last several decades, we’ll be better positioned than ever before to make progress for the next 100 years of life in the United States.
While there was a lot of focus last week on getting folks to socially distance, we’re seeing simultaneously that the shift is happening. People asking questions of leaders about response efforts, whether those have been effective thus far, and what ones might be more helpful in the future.
Not just during a crisis, though. Over the last several years, I’ve watched and listened to elected leaders throw their hands up in bewilderment when report after report highlighted how unprepared the average person was for uncertain times. Whether it be socially or financially.
We’re very early in this process, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo said something important over the weekend. To summarize, he said New York would be on top of the looming, but necessary, financial rebuild. Eventually, we will transition from preventing illness to preventing additional financial losses.
My first quick observation as this began to unfold:
For weeks we listened to elected officials tell us that we had approximately 3,000 ICU beds in New York. A state with a population of more than 19 million has fewer beds than the former village of Seneca Falls had residents.
The Governor, like many others, writes this off noting that we can’t plan for a pandemic. They say it doesn’t happen often enough. But again, if we look across the world, that isn’t the case. There have been plenty of statistical pandemics in recent decades, they just haven’t impacted the United States.
Investing to the level of pandemic preparation might be too costly, but if we have a grand total of 3,000 ICU beds in a state of 19 million, that is simply bad math. Now, I’m certain there are contingencies in place, since the folks who work in healthcare don’t like to enter a fight unprepared. That said, that basic ratio of 3,000-to-19,000,000 highlights the problem, which is replicated across the spectrum.
Our contingencies are not intense or complete enough. Through no fault of their own, healthcare workers are living a real-life hell, while a vast majority of us sit comfortably (albeit isolated) in our homes. There’s a shortage of protective gear for those folks who are fighting on the frontlines, and if we want to look outside healthcare, our government — which is supposed to be the backbone of all things in life — apparently, is equally unprepared for a tsunami of unemployed workers applying for benefits.
While we work toward a solution to our current problem, we also need to keep taking stock of the issues we’re facing. Sooner than we realize, it will be time to step up and fix what’s clearly broken.
Josh Durso covers the Finger Lakes region as news director of FingerLakes1.com. He also hosts a podcast, “Inside the FLX,” that is available on iTunes. His “In Focus” column runs every other Tuesday in the Finger Lakes Times. Contact him at josh@fingerlakes1.com or www.twitter.com/FLXJosh.