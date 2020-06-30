Over the last several weeks communities have been wrestling with the complexities of “reopening,” while also maintaining safe boundaries. Some have been satisfied with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of it, while others have contended that it’s happened too quickly, or too slowly.
In Seneca County, the debate about whether to allow Empire Farm Days, or not, and the subsequent response from owners Lee Newspapers Inc. says a lot more about the politicized nature of almost all things.
“We are beyond upset with the decision of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors to not allow Empire Farm Days to take place,” a politically charged statement from organizers said.
The expo was purchased by Lee Newspapers, an unusual purchase given the state of the media landscape overall. Bruce Button, who serves as vice president and general manager of Lee Newspapers, signed and sent a lengthy statement to media outlets across the region.
Button argued that the expo is attended by mostly rural farm-industry folks, and while that is true, it’s a public event that surely would have drawn some new eyes given the unusual circumstances.
“Now over 400 ag businesses no longer have the opportunity to meet their customers” the statement reads. “Numerous non-profits have lost their only source of revenue. How is all of this economic activity ever going to be replaced?”
There will surely be some non-profits that go bust because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there likely won’t be any that go bust because a single, three-day event doesn’t happen in 2020.
The Board of Supervisors, and other county officials, made a decision based on the information they had been provided by New York state. While some criticism has been shoveled their way, it’s almost as misguided as the core argument Lee made in their statement.
Let me preface this by saying: New York’s reopening “policy” has been nothing short of dumbfounding. How masks can be required while standing in a restaurant or bar — but not when seated — makes little sense. As far as I can tell, the virus is “novel,” not magical. There are countless examples like this that have left many scratching their heads.
Like I said, though, Lee’s core argument was seriously flawed because it was reduced to the following, which came at the very end of the statement to media:
“Apparently it is okay to have a peaceful protest with thousands of attendees with no way of knowing who they are or where they came from,” Button said, which was followed by the ways in which EFD organizers planned to keep guests safe.
This line reduces a farm expo to politics, and seriously undermines the very real concerns that many have expressed with the way in which “reopening” has happened in New York. It wasn’t a political decision. It was a decision based on existing/active policy handed down from the state.
Protests are not the same as organized, sanctioned, and insured events — backed by local, regional, and state officials — to be safe for all. Protests are happening because of systemic racism. They aren’t being cleared by local and state officials before taking place. That’s not how protesting works. So, yes, the state can say protests are OK because they don’t have a say in the matter. In fact, they don’t have to say anything at all because protests and sanctioned events are two entirely different things.
If county fairs had to be canceled, the state fair appears unlikely to happen, and nearly all other large-scale events have been postponed or delayed, what sense would it have made to hold Empire Farm Days before August? Surely, the folks who visit one of the largest farm trade expos in the United States travel from outside the immediate area, so while low numbers of cases have been seen in Upstate New York, it doesn’t make this event special in terms of offering protections to the community from COVID-19 spread.
Regroup. Move forward. Try again in 2021.