It’s time for change.
Since turning in my first “In Focus” column at 23 years old, a lot has changed. My regular spot in the Finger Lakes Times, opposite Jackie Augustine on alternating Tuesdays, has been fun as much as it was rewarding.
Some of the topics were light, but most were not. That was definitely the case in 2020. But, after turning in something to the tune of 160 columns, I’m calling it quits.
This summer I’ll turn 31, and the end of 2020 felt like the right time to close out this column. Don’t worry, I’m not physically going anywhere. More on that in a minute, but first there are a bunch of “thank yous” owed.
To the readers: I’m grateful for you coming along on this journey. There was never a shortage of feedback — good, bad, or indifferent. You were honest, and held me accountable no matter where my take fell in those three categories.
Column writing is odd because in order for it to be interesting, it must blend fact, analysis, and opinion. The guiding force of “In Focus” was to balance the three and never let my opinion outweigh the rest. In all, my relatively obvious musings often ran parallel to the facts.
To the Finger Lakes Times team: Thank you. Not just for giving me this outlet for so many years, but for what was, in essence, my first opportunity for readers in the Finger Lakes to get to know me.
To Executive Editor Mike Cutillo: My gratitude for having confidence in me and this column. Throughout the early days he was a mentor in this complicated industry, and in recent years he became a friend.
Like I said, I’m definitely not disappearing completely. My writing and reporting work will continue at FingerLakes1.com. If you want to say hello, goodbye, or anything in between, my inbox is always open.
The entire concept of writing one last column got me thinking: What was one core idea that was most central to all of my pieces? After a lot of thought, one word kept coming to mind: Consideration.
Don’t just be considerate of people. Be considerate of ideas that break with the beliefs you hold. Be considerate of facts. Be considerate of data — new and old. Be as empathetic as you are pragmatic. Be considerate and honest about the reality we face moving forward.
It’s easier than ever to dig in and believe the world is precisely how you see it, but that’s not really how life works. The solutions to our problems are as complicated as we are as people. The proof is in the feedback. By far the most fascinating thing I’ve encountered writing this column is that despite how polarized we might look or feel, nearly everyone “claims a side with a caveat.”
That’s what I want people to keep “In Focus.” Remember that despite how politically grouped people may look right now on both sides of the aisle, nearly every person I interacted with behind the scenes was “something’” with a caveat. “I’m a Republican, but … ” or “I’m a Democrat, but … ” was the norm. It never failed. Every week one of my columns ran, someone shared a personal story about their own journey navigating our very complicated world. And, if we’re going to keep things in focus, that is definitely a worthwhile one.
Life is complicated. People are complicated. Our problems are complicated. Disagreeing, feeling intense emotions, and simply getting tired are completely OK. In fact, it’s encouraged because it means you’re doing the hard work that a lot of people simply refuse to do.
Keep talking. Keep working. And keep your community in focus.