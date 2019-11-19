“I’m so glad election season is over. Things can finally get back to ‘normal.’”
Like a lot of people in the news business, seeing Election Day arrive and pass is equal parts excitement and relief. If you work in local news, it means odd — or “off” years are the most frantic. If you work in the regional landscape, even — or on years” — are more difficult.
For the last few years, I’ve noticed a lot of that sentiment going around. Politics is tough. Campaigns are tough. And admittedly, we are living through divisive times. It’s not limited to national politics, either. That divisiveness has made its way all the way down the ladder to local politics.
Election Day was Nov. 5. Here’s a sampling of headlines since “normal” resumed when the polls closed:
On Nov. 6 law enforcement thwarted a plot “to kill and injure students” at an Albion middle school.
On Nov. 13 students were evacuated from South Seneca’s Ovid campus after a bomb threat was discovered.
On Nov. 14, a student opened fire on others at a school in Santa Clarita, California killing two, injuring others.
On Nov. 15, students were evacuated from an area high school in Rochester due to an unknown threat. Admittedly, details of that incident remain unclear — as of writing this column — but students were bused offsite.
What Is Normal?
“It’s an unfortunate reality in 2019 that we must pay so much attention to the full range of threats to safety in our schools,” South Seneca Superintendent Steve Zielinski told me after the incident in Ovid. He explained that the threat was not credible, and students were able to return to class after about an hour.
The latest tragedy in Santa Clarita, though, is proof that this isn’t always the case. Threats aren’t always non-credible, which is precisely why they all have to be taken seriously.
“We are like most of our public school colleagues in that we have full building and district safety plans in place which are regularly reviewed, practiced, and vetted by our partners in law enforcement,” Zielinski explained. “Anyone with a heart is horrified by the amount of public violence we see in the country today, not only in school but anywhere people gather together.”
Students Live This Normal Everyday
Unless personally impacted, it seems adults are able to set this “normal” aside and look at other issues. Meanwhile, students live with the growing odds that — at some point — they will come face-to-face with life-or-death danger. The venues that carry the highest risk — high schools, colleges, malls, and churches — are places where young people frequent in high volumes.
“Students impress us every day. They’ve grown up in an environment of safety drills, and because these have been practiced, they know what to do,” Zielinski said. “Thankfully, they know that not every threat is credible, and just because we take the step to evacuate does not mean we have a high suspicion of danger.”
That assessment isn’t unique. For years, I’ve listened to administrators talk about the resiliency and sensibilities of students who have no choice but to process this “normal.” As it turns out, the policy and decision makers should work to be as good at addressing the normal they’ve created as their students are at living with it each day.