In just a few weeks, cashless tolling will launch along the New York State Thruway.
For motorists with E-ZPass things won’t change much, but for non-pass holders, tolls likely will increase by 30% in 2021. Whether you agree or disagree with rate increases — something that hasn’t happened in a decade — there’s a different problem with this transition that hasn’t received as much attention.
New York state has spent significant resources telling motorists to convert to E-ZPass. On paper it seems like a great idea, converting everyone to a single-unified system. Except that isn’t how it will play out. Toll workers began handing out flyers last week, encouraging motorists to convert to E-ZPass.
There has been this broad assumption that this is the best way forward. “If everyone has a tag, it will streamline traveling on the Thruway,” a casual observer of the situation told me. While it’s true that giving everyone a tag certainly does streamlines the service, the notion that anyone has to go buy one is a little silly.
We already have tags. They’re called license plates. And the state has spent a significant amount of money making sure that there are high-speed cameras all along the Thruway to read the tags of folks who do not have E-ZPass. The difference is that New York state apparently isn’t interested in letting motorists connect the credit card or bank account information to the tag they already have attached to their identity and would prefer that everyone buy a new one instead.
So after we go cashless along the Thruway in November, we will need to buy a tag — for our tag — if we want to have a streamlined method of paying for tolls. If not, the state will attach individual billing numbers to tags (read: license plates), and then require individual motorists to pay those bills individually, without the means of automation.
Yet, if you use Spotify, Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, or any other (hundreds) of services, automated, subscription-style billing is common. It has been for years. These are just some of the modern examples of subscription billing and how easy it has become.
If you’re reading this column in the Finger Lakes Times, there is a reasonable chance that you’re a home delivery subscriber. Obviously, an abbreviated explanation, but the information that’s required to make that happen is simple: A name, payment information, an address for delivery, and, well, that’s about it.
What if the newspaper told you that in order to receive home delivery, subscribers would need to purchase a special apparatus to hold it? Think of it as a box, of sorts, even though anyone with a home or (presumably) an address has a mailbox.
I’ve digressed, but the point here is really not complicated. The state has the identifying information of motorists and the means to collect payment however the user chooses. Yet, motorists will have to subscribe to a (not really) new, third-party service, which will actually just cost the user more money in the long run.
E-ZPass tags are not free. In the best-case scenario, motorists will have to do a cost-benefit analysis of having this new tag. Especially if tolls increase by 30% in 2021. Which is cheaper based on their travel patterns on the Thruway?
The answer was always simple, but this feels more like a devised plan to drum up revenue at the worst possible moment. Allow motorists to simply attach a bank account or credit card to their license plate number, and increase the rates for everyone as necessary, not just for the people unaware of a pretty significant shift.