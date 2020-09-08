I recently read a New York Times oped by comedian Jerry Seinfeld about New York City. The future viability of dense cities such as New York has become as hotly debated as anything during the pandemic. It was a refreshing take, because he pushed back against some of the punchlines that have come from the pandemic. Statements like, “We don’t need cities anymore,” and “This is going to change the way we live forever.”
Some might pan out — others maybe not. But, like any good reader of the NYT, I hit the “jump to comments” link for some quality entertainment. I was stunned that instead of seeing the usual rash of right-left, politically-motivated takes on pandemic response in the United States, it was a mashing of comments condemning the concept of “working from home.”
One commenter in particular received a lot of feedback — both positive and negative — after summing up her experience with remote work. “Thank you for saying people don’t like working remotely,” the commenter responded to Seinfeld’s oped, which through the course of defending New York City, assured readers that there would be people left after the pandemic to rebuild it into the vibrant hub that made it the most distinguishable place on the planet. “All these articles out there about how it’s the future of companies. No. Not a single person from my company likes WFH. We all miss each other! We miss the energy of being together in person. We miss easily being able to go over to someone’s office or desk and quickly bat around ideas instead of needing to make an appointment for a Zoom meeting. We miss having a work/home separation. New York will rebound because we are social animals and need to be together. And what better place to do that than NYC!”
Here’s the problem: No one cares that you don’t like working from home.
There are a million reasons why working from home will continue to grow and that the pandemic has accelerated the growth of that concept passed a point of return. Sure, working from home is the safer, less-risky method for companies of all sizes during a pandemic. But, it has also proven to be the more cost-effective method for entire companies. The irony is that this commenter summed up so much that is wrong with our work culture as a country that it’s hard to feel anything but bad for the people who fall into this camp.
Her argument points to work equating to social life and work-life balance not existing in the first place. “We all miss each other” is not a valid reason for a company paying you tens-of-thousands-of-dollars to go back to the office. “Not a single person from my company likes ‘work from home’” also is not a valid reason to go back to the group-work setting, unless productivity has severely fallen off. And your yearning for “work/home separation” highlights exactly why productivity has likely not fallen off. If your biggest beef with work from home is the inconvenience of having to call, or Zoom meet with co-workers, instead of dropping in their office (crushing productivity), then it’s probably not something your company is going to look at as problematic. Actually, it will probably be viewed as yet another benefit of the work from home method.
See, the last time I wrote a column on this topic there was a lot of negative feedback. It was ironic because a lot of the negative responses hinged around the idea of me being “naive” about the workplace. In my mind, it’s far more naive to think it’s your employer’s responsibility to create work-life balance, or do things to enhance your social life.
That’s on you.
This is not to rain on anyone’s parade or squash the “good feels” associated with working in a social environment. Of course, there are some businesses where working remotely will only go so far and may not be the right path forward. However, those examples will be few and far between in the post-pandemic world.
Don’t rely on your employer to complete you, or create the things in life that should be designed, and controlled by you. It’s your life. Own it now. Own it tomorrow. The same way Seinfeld says true New Yorkers will own — and rebuild — the proudest city on the planet.