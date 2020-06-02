How many times in the last three months have you heard someone start a sentence with, “When this is all over …”?
The this is the pandemic, and the over is … well … all of it. The new normal is anything but, and whether it’s conflicting science or a political debate over masks — everything about the Coronavirus pandemic has shown us how far we have to go.
However, it all still begs the question: What have we learned?
The pandemic exposed us on a number of fronts. Healthcare has a number of challenges and issues. Our safety nets are anything but a “safe landing” during hard times. And our political leaders — while frequently talking about action, leadership, and other beloved buzzwords during a crisis — have brought forward little meaningful action to ensure this doesn’t happen again.
Let’s forget all of that, though. If we can anyway, even if just for a moment.
Another question: What can we, as individuals, control?
It’s impossible to control the preparedness of the healthcare system across a state or country. It’s impossible to ensure that factories are producing the right things, in the right moments — especially when they are relatively unexpected. We can control the way we live life every day, though. And perhaps behavior can shift as a result of the pandemic.
Taking the long view, it appears that two things will happen in the coming months.
The first has been well-documented, as businesses turn to remote work scenarios for the medium- to long-term. Many businesses and companies in the region have said they will keep parts of their workforce at home through the fall, or even through the end of 2020. Partly out of caution, but probably because of newly-discovered efficiencies. And while there will be challenges — involving childcare, what the modern home/office looks like, and even in the realm of broadband access — there will be benefits, too.
But, working from home isn’t for everyone, and that will likely change in the long-term, too. Beyond the medium- to long-term outlook some will settle into a hybrid scenario. Perhaps it means fewer employees at the office at once or spread out schedules.
The second change that seems obvious hasn’t been as well-documented. The “tough it out” mentality that created the 24/7 “hustle culture” that burned out the workforce will likely be replaced with something more efficient and less labor intensive. As it pertains to the public health crisis of the moment, it will mean less going to work sick. And in an ironic twist, when all is said and done, there will be some measurement of the pandemic — perhaps decades from now — showing that if people simply didn’t go to work sick, some of the spread would have been reduced.
For decades, we’ve trained people to tough it out, keep hustling, and fight through illnesses. But this virus has shown us that even something that appears as a simple cold at the start can become something much more serious. It won’t be optional for managers, supervisors or employers to roll their eyes or lecture employees when told they don’t feel well enough to come to the office.
It will require something more nuanced, rational, and approachable when it comes to illnesses, the workplace, and when work happens. And even more oddly, parts of the pandemic likely will have been defined by work in one way or another.