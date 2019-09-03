It should be stated at the outset that I am a fan of safe, decent, affordable housing. I think the ability to have a stable and sanitary place to lay your head is a basic human right. But I think the proposal to put a 40-unit affordable housing development on a key corner in Geneva’s downtown, with half of the units reserved for “people recovering from mental health challenges,” is an absolutely horrible idea that the City’s IDA and LDC should reject. The fact that such a proposal would see a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement — or PILOT — in the same way several Housing Authority projects have in recent years, is a good reason to say “no,” but I think there is an even better reason: The project does not pass the test of congruence with the City’s comprehensive plan.
Although I do wish that every person in the greater Finger Lakes region would sit down with a copy of Geneva’s comp plan, read it, commit it to memory, and become champions of its principles and action items, I suspect that maybe there are more than just a few people (in addition to the public officials that seem clueless about its contents) that still haven’t had the time. So let me provide just a brief summary of the key points that apply to the evaluation of this project:
The comprehensive plan tells us that Geneva is striving to be a prosperous and equitable place. To get there, Geneva must make smart investments and wise choices. This means that the City must break the bad habit of saying “Yes!” to every proposal that comes forward. Sometimes in neighborhoods that are not yet prosperous, there is a “race to the bottom” among developers that see cheap land and a captive audience as a recipe for making a few bucks (another dollar store, anyone?). But allowing development of that sort becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy — the chances of prosperity go down every time the economic development agencies fail to enforce community standards and say “no” to projects that perpetuate poverty.
The comprehensive plan says, in a nutshell, that bad policy-making over the years coupled with aging housing stock in need of repairs, families in desperate need of housing, and property owners looking to make a quick buck have left some sections of Geneva in sad states. But the plan cautions that when we’re down and out we ought not make the situation worse. Instead, the City should be acting to respect the neighbors, to build pride of place, and to protect against projects that would simply reinforce the challenging conditions. In other words: Give each neighborhood a fighting chance.
Wards 5 and 6 already have the majority of the City’s large affordable housing developments: Courtyard Apartments, Elmcrest Apartments, Seneca Apartments, and the currently-under-construction apartments in the former St. Francis school — that’s enough!
The City needs to work on getting market rate housing into Wards 5 and 6. And the City needs to put a moratorium on “affordable housing developments” that perpetuate the idea that anyone who can’t afford a top-of-the-line apartment or house should be warehoused somewhere along a highway.
I am not saying that the housing being suggested is not needed or should not be welcome in Geneva. I am saying that the housing development being proposed should be rejected anywhere in Wards 5 and 6 because it would undermine the neighborhoods’ prosperity and promote inequity. It is simply not fair, equitable, just, or reasonable to ask two wards out of six to provide 95 percent of the City’s affordable housing stock. That is continuing to build “two Genevas” — one for the haves and one for the have-nots. At some point we have to say “enough!” and acknowledge that Wards 5 and 6 have done more than their fair share for us.
I found it particularly troubling that the idea of a neighborhood grocery store would be dangled out like a carrot for this project (pun not really intended). Of course, it is terrible that the majority of the City’s affordable housing exists in a “food desert,” far away from Wegmans. But that just further illustrates why the proposed site is a terrible choice for building even more housing for people who, by definition, have less access to resources. Market studies show that small neighborhood grocery stores are closing in all but the most affluent neighborhoods. Even the developers admit that’s a long shot, and mentioned locating their offices in the “could-be-grocery” space.
To solve the food desert issue, we need to do what the comprehensive plan suggests and bring economic opportunity to these neighborhoods, not approve projects that simply lock people into bad conditions. We can’t allow people to start thinking that affordable housing projects “belong” in Wards 5 and 6. Affordable housing belongs everywhere, just as every neighborhood deserves a fighting chance.
Wards 5 and 6 deserve better, even if the current decision-makers don’t seem to think so.
Jackie Augustine lives with her three children in Geneva, where she served on City Council for 16 years. An ethics instructor at Keuka College, she is also co-director of the Seneca7 running relay. Email her at writethingcolumn@gmail.com.