I was driving in Seneca County the other day, and saw a sign that caught my eye. I admit I didn’t think all that much about it until I saw another one in Geneva, another in Victor, and another in a Buffalo suburb. The signs are blue, with the words: “Hate Has No Home Here.” In the upper left corner is an American flag bound by a heart.
The movement represented by these signs is about community, compassion, and civic pride. The signs were first created in the North Park neighborhood of Chicago — a neighborhood whose demographics are not much different than Geneva’s. Like a little America, with people from all walks of life, there is so much to celebrate but also the potential for tensions to escalate quickly. Two children — a third-grader and a kindergartener — collaborated on the poster, which later was reprinted as a yard sign. From the mouths of babes came a simple message of boundaries.
Although I’ve read about the history of this sign and how it has been used by communities across the country to not only share the message but to spark community events like dinners and dialogue sessions, I haven’t read anything about the meaning of the heart-shaped flag. What initially struck me as a kind of “cutesy patriotism,” now seems really philosophically rich.
Our basic liberties that we exercise in a community — speech, assembly, religious practice, etc. — are not completely unbounded. Freedom isn’t a free for all, and the idea of those liberties being bounded by a heart kind of says it all for me. Our rights and freedoms come with responsibilities but are also aimed at a purpose: We are supposed to be engaged in creating a more perfect union.
When we think of “home,” we think of acceptance, tolerance, comfort, love. So to say that “hate has no home” here in this community, among our neighbors it’s not just a feel-good message that says we all get along. Instead, it seems the true message of this slogan about boundaries, about what will not be accepted, tolerated, or overlooked. In a community where hate finds a home, there is disruption and destruction, division and danger. I don’t want my neighbors to have those negative experiences, yet many do.
All it takes is a quick look at Facebook to see that there are people out there — not a majority, but still a disturbing number — that peddle hate. They don’t disagree with someone, they curse them. They don’t have an argument, they have a tantrum. And the things they post are out of bounds. But I am less concerned about what they have said than about what their “friends” on there have tolerated, accepted, encouraged, or simply selectively ignored.
I have friends who I disagree with, who in a fit of emotion might post something that I think crosses the line. I tell them that, I let them know that I felt it was out of bounds. Even people coming to my defense on something have sometimes approached that defense in a way I can’t condone. I believe in good boundaries, I believe in promoting respect even when it seems near-impossible to do so.
As you can imagine, a lot of people have disagreed with me over the years, and sometimes that is a mutual feeling. But I have never wished harm or hardship on a person. Have I endorsed people receiving the consequences of their actions? Sure. I wanted the guy who killed Peter Grune after attacking me to be jailed; I hope people conning their neighbors out of money are charged with fraud; I hope a man who displays a noose in the highway right of way gets his fine from the Department of Transportation, etc. But wishing personal harm or malice ... hating someone? No. I simply can’t understand where that comes from, and I don’t understand why people who see that happening don’t draw a line. When a “friend” on Facebook posts that they want to see someone harmed, their house burned down, their animals maimed — why don’t you say something?
I recognize that there are always going to be people who, due to illness or ignorance, will spew hatred online or in person. But my hope for our community lies with the people who are close enough to say “no,” to draw a line that creates that boundary. Call me naive, call me idealistic, but count me with the kids who made that poster. Hate has no home here.