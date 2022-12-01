The World Cup, the most popular sporting event in the world, is going on right now, several months later than its normal summer spot. While the event always seems to spark some controversy, this year’s event is rife with more due to the host being Qatar.
For a bit of history and context, the FIFA World Cup is a football tournament or, as we Americans call it, soccer. The World Cup dates back 92 years — not as old as say the World Series — but the World Cup is truly a worldwide event as nearly every country in the world competes to be one of the 32 teams to make it to the final tournament.
There are two tournaments: a men’s and women’s each are held every four years. This year, it’s the men’s turn. If you haven’t heard much about it that’s because here in the U.S. it’s not as big of a deal as the rest of the world. We make a bit more of a deal about the Women’s World Cup because the U.S. women fare better than the men when it comes to international play (if not pay).
FIFA, the organization that runs the World Cup, has a less than stellar reputation. As Jon Oliver described them, “They are the mob that occasionally sponsors a soccer tournament … ” (I am paraphrasing, but you get the idea they are less than trustworthy). To complicate matters, FIFA awarded this event to Qatar (by the way, I always want to spell Qatar with a “u” after the “Q” … but that’s just my English-biased brain).
The controversy started because when FIFA chose Qatar to host the games, at the time Qatar had zero football stadiums. Qatar is also super hot, with temperatures surpassing 120 degrees during the time the tournament normally would be played. So, the brains behind the tournament said, “No problem, we’ll just move the tournament to the winter months here. When the weather dips down to the 80s. Plus, we’ll cover the stadiums. Everyone will be happy.”
The problems got worse because Qatar needed to recruit 200,000 workers to build these stadiums, and the vast majority of those workers were imported, indentured “employees.” These workers were given minimal salaries, terrible housing, and had to work in harsh (some would say inhumane) conditions. That’s why some people I know are boycotting these games.
I respect their beliefs. Thing is, FIFA is not going to say, “OMG, Charlie Brown and Lucy didn’t watch our tournament because of our politics. Let’s change.” That’s just not how the world works. All we can do is to affect change in our little corner of the world and hope it spreads slowly.
That’s why I prefer to concentrate on the positivity of the world coming together and hopefully finding a few common bonds in sports.
While I’d still much rather watch an American football game than a soccer match, I do appreciate the skill and talent displayed by the world-class soccer players. I also love the way the rest of the world, including my Costa Rican in-laws (go Ticos!), love the game. Their enthusiasm is contagious.
Like I’ve mentioned before, sports are the true, non-scripted reality TV (note: I’ve written for reality shows, and they are scripted). With sports, you never know what’s going to happen, as the games must be played on the field. For instance, Costa Rica got blown out by Spain 7-0 but then came back and beat Japan, who had beaten world power Germany. Nobody saw that coming!
That’s what makes sports so fun. That’s why I am watching — despite the issues.