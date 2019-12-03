The holiday shopping season is here, and as a friend said recently, “I think a subscription to your local newspaper is a pretty cool Christmas gift idea. Then you’ll always have something to talk about with your gift recipient!”
You may have read fellow FLT columnist Michael Fitzgerald’s piece Friday on the state of the industry. It’s not ideal. Two major chains have merged, officially, while the finances of another major player in this business are in serious flux.
Also last week, Lehigh University journalism professor Jeremy Littau shared his views, which seemed particularly interesting.
Littau used a bell curve to describe what he feels is a system designed for failure, one that calls for newspapers to try to be “everything for everyone” instead of “the best” at a few specific things.
Littau guides readers through the bell curve concept, which dictates that of all things inside a newspaper on any given day, a very small percentage is either loved or hated. Like, less than 5% of total readers feel so strongly about any particular story that they have an outwardly noticeable response. “When you cut the lines up further,” he explains, “about 68% of respondents clump in the middle.” He calls that the “Meh Line,” or the “Take it or leave it” line.
He says the newspaper business model has been based on the “Meh Line” and focusing on that mass appeal. He points to some of the individual items newspapers had during the “golden era.” Some still do, others do not. The list includes local news, national news, comics, arts and entertainment, stock tables, box scores, weather, classifieds, ads, and crime logs. It’s a lot of stuff and a lot of individual components that require a lot of effort to properly maintain.
Littau says that in the end, if readers were surveyed on their likeliness to subscribe to a paper based on those individual components, most would clump toward the “Meh Line.” A few would really want it; a few others would really NOT want it. But, most people would fall into “take it or leave it” territory.
He explains that the driver behind the newspaper business model was packing enough components inside a newspaper that readers felt lukewarm-to-strong enough about it to justify paying for it. “Maybe I don’t subscribe just for box scores,” he quipped. “But hot damn, you add stock tables and weather and I’m in!”
It’s the aggregation model at work. But that was during a time of scarcity. The golden era of newspapers has passed, and we’re either entering a renaissance of newspapers or the final days of them as they have existed in decades past.
Social media, smartphones with specific apps at the touch of a finger, and Google, which has turned accessing information — or aggregating it quickly — into mindless work are competing. He contends that the newspaper business model was contingent on the existence of scarcity and a lack of access.
“The hard truth I don’t hear enough in saving-the-news conversations is that the newspaper business model was an accident consequence of technology,” he continued. “The audience was local, had needs, and little reach. The internet gave them choices beyond city limits. Scarcity created lock-in, and the internet’s abundance blew up the monopoly.”
Phew. Plenty to soak in there.
He points out that the stuff journalists like to talk about saving — accountability coverage, investigative and enterprise pieces, issues of justice, or “real news” as some say — fall into the long tail at both ends of that aforementioned bell curve. The people who are willing to pay for it, anyway.
“In the golden years, all that hard-hitting stuff was paid for by assembling a product full of softer stuff that paid for the middle. And those people found free alternatives elsewhere. The middle of the bell curve was subsidizing the end of the bell curve, so to speak,” Littau wrote. In other words, it was paid for by people who subscribed but didn’t feel passionately about any part of the product in general.
But, it’s not all bad — there are newspapers that are thriving! Here, the Finger Lakes Times is doing just fine, settling into its own “sweet spot” with readers. A larger concern — as it always has been — is with mega-chains that own several papers and have investors to answer to.
Littau points out that the answer is very likely newspapers of the future focusing on particular areas of coverage that are important to readers. Important enough that they’re willing to pay for it. Not just read it or look at it.
The takeaway is simple and reassuring: If struggling, newspapers need to focus on what they’re good at or offer readers something they can’t get elsewhere. For the newsrooms that still have meaningful staff levels, invest those bodies into meaningful coverage that creates a product people are willing to pay to read.
Check out the thread and bell curve here: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1198255863926075392.html.
Josh Durso covers the Finger Lakes region as news director of FingerLakes1.com. He also hosts a podcast, “Inside the FLX,” that is available on iTunes. His “In Focus” column runs every other Tuesday in the Finger Lakes Times. Contact him at josh@fingerlakes1.com or www.twitter.com/FLXJosh.