To the Editor:
Dear Congressman Reed and Problem Solvers Caucus:
I would like to extend my gratitude for your involvement in the passing of the Christmas COVID relief package. This not only was a success in terms of relief but also in breaking the bipartisan barrier. Being the daughter of working-class parents, the money not only provided a sense of monetary relief for the time being but also a sense of mental and emotional relief for the recipients of the package as the stress of money may be lifted for some time during this extremely stressful and mentally tiring time for millions.
With actions like the relief package and a caucus focused on problem solving with positive and respectful results, there is an opportunity to use this unity and decision-making for other emerging challenges in the world.
One such challenge I'm hopeful that Congress can take bipartisan action on is clean energy and our changing climate. Bipartisan clean energy projects are already happening across our district and Upstate NY, with several local governments becoming Clean Energy and Climate Smart Communities to save money and be better stewards of our environment like the Town of Seneca Falls, the Village of Waterloo, and the Town of Covert.
Many locals also support a bipartisan federal way to increase clean energy, a bill called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Its supporters range from local wineries, Three Brothers and White Springs here in Geneva, to numerous local businesses in Upstate NY such as breweries, farm bureaus and energy companies. Having an array of locally owned businesses across Upstate counties shows how much this bill passing would mean to our fellow citizens. Numerous town boards in Upstate, both Democrat and Republican heavy, have shown their interest and support of this Act and how it would benefit all.
Nationally, too, Democrat and Republican voters agree that climate solutions should be bipartisan and that most of us can get behind a carbon fee and dividend approach, like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Now all we need is Congress to also agree on a bipartisan climate solution. I hope that the Problem Solvers Caucus will be able to look at climate change issues and consider the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act this year.
TERESA PIETRUSINSKI
Volunteer for Citizens Climate Lobby, Environmental Studies student at Hobart and William Smith Colleges
Yates County