Think about giving stimulus money to those in need
To the Editor:
On March 27, the U.S. Congress passed a $2 trillion coronavirus bill. As part of that bill most Americans who make less than $75,000 will receive a cash payment of $1,200.
We are in unprecedented times, and most individuals and businesses are experiencing economic hardships that no one has experienced in modern times. I know the government, in its wisdom, cannot determine who is in need of financial help and who is not, so everyone is treated equally based on income.
The purpose of the payment is well-intentioned and needed by so many, but it is wasted on me. I personally feel I do not want this money or deserve it, and based on my circumstances I do not need it. I feel a better use of it is for me to do what the government cannot and that is to decide where my $1,200 can best be used for the greater good.
I choose to act as a pass-through entity and to donate the money to several different local charities. Based on the intended purpose of the payment I feel this is a better use of the money than keeping it for myself. I might suggest that others in a similar circumstance could do the same. It could be given to a friend, a family member, a homeless person, a struggling business, or to one of numerous worthwhile charities. The designee does not matter but that it be used for good and that if possible it be given anonymously with no strings attached.
What if hundreds of people or tens of thousands across the country did the same. That could add up to millions, even billions of dollars. I don’t know how ideas go viral on social media, but I think this would be a virus that should become a contagion and infect millions — and uplift the entire nation.
JAMES ENGEL
Geneva