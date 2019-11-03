To the Editor:
I would like to encourage Arcadia voters to support Dawn Pisciotti in Tuesday’s election. I have been fortunate enough to work with Dawn for nearly a decade of her 26-year career in law enforcement. She has proven to be an excellent leader with an approachable demeanor and strong problem-solving skills. Dawn works with a diverse group of court patrons and ensures that everyone is heard and treated fairly.
Throughout her career, Dawn has worked with multiple agencies to set standards, create protocols, and negotiate on behalf of her fellow law enforcement officers. She has never been afraid to stand up for what is right, even when it’s not the most popular opinion.
If elected to Arcadia Town Council, Dawn will work aggressively to strengthen the economic base in our town. She will fight to bring businesses to the community and keep tax rates down. Dawn will use her strong leadership skills to fight for what is best for all residents.
Please join me on Nov. 5 and vote for Dawn Pisciotti for Arcadia Town Council. Thank you.
KATHERINE M.K. PETERS
Newark