To the Editor:
Frankly, I’m worried. Midterm elections are coming, and polls showing an advantage to the Republicans taking back the House and the Senate. Polls also show voters’ main concerns are inflation and rising fuel prices. The Republicans are quick to blame Democrats for those and other problems, but there are many other factors involved.
Simply stated, the inflation we are experiencing has its roots in the pandemic. Remember all the supply-chain issues, the lockdowns in other countries that supply essential parts or ingredients, the empty store shelves? The reduced supply of goods increased the demand for what was available, thus raising prices. Republicans would have you believe that inflation is all President Biden’s fault, but he has done everything possible to alleviate the problem, including moving quickly to distribute PPE throughout the country, trying to untangle the big holdups at storage facilities on the West Coast, and finally passing the Inflation Reduction Act.
Rising fuel prices are another valid concern, but why are they happening? Republicans would have you believe that it’s all President Biden’s fault for trying to lessen global warming by encouraging alternative energy sources. No mention of how big oil companies are making record profits at our expense! Considering the rising ocean temperature, the increasing number of floods, wildfires, and droughts, no rational person can still deny that the climate is changing, and realize that measures must be taken to reduce carbon emissions before it is too late. Of course, it is easier to ignore the problem, as many people do, but what about your children and grandchildren? What kind of world are you leaving for them?
Another main cause of rising fuel prices is the unprovoked attack on Ukraine by Vladimir Putin. President Biden and Congress, along with many other countries, have condemned Russian aggression and tried to aid Ukraine as they could. In response Putin has limited oil and natural gas to European countries, while other oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia are also “turning the screws.” Our suffering at the pumps is not insubstantial, but can you really compare our problems to those of Ukraine, which already has lost so much and is still in deadly danger every day?
These are only two of the important issues facing voters in the coming election. What Americans should be demanding from candidates are thoughtful answers and real solutions, instead of name-calling and empty rhetoric. Many of the Republican candidates around the country have been hand-picked by Trump, not for their intelligence or experience in government, but because of their blind devotion to him, a man who conspired to overturn our democracy.
What about you? Are you strong enough to undergo some hardships for the good of our country and the world, or will you just find fault with the way things are, and vote candidates into office with no legislative experience but plenty of hot air?
MARGARET FRANCIS
Clifton Springs