To the Editor:
In July, I received a flyer in the mail from my New York State Assemblyman. In light of everything going on with the COVID pandemic and urgent economic crisis, I expected the flyer to contain updated information regarding the virus or perhaps a survey about what services constituents feel they need most.
Instead, I was completely outraged to discover that precious taxpayer money had been used to send out a flyer entitled “Manktelow’s Firearm Digest.” The “Digest” provided information detailing a list of gun-related legislation for which Mr. Manktelow had cast a “No” vote. Thankfully, important common-sense legislation such as the Red Flag Law and Safe Storage Act have passed into law despite Manktelow’s no votes.
At a time when people are facing record unemployment, navigating the loss of their health insurance, struggling to put food on the table, and living in fear of getting the deadly COVID virus, I find Manktelow’s “Digest” of information to be completely tone deaf.
Consequently, I will not be voting for Mr. Manktelow who currently represents the 130th Assembly District, which includes segments of Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. I will be casting my vote for Scott Comegys who is committed to working on issues related to healthcare, economic development, the environment, agriculture, and education. In the 2020 elections we must vote for candidates who are able to identify the serious problems that we face and offer concrete solutions. Mr. Manktelow’s “Digest” is a disgraceful misfire.
PATTY FAMILO
Oswego