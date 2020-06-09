To the Editor:
There is too much on the line in the 2020 election to allow lies and distractions to win out over real solutions to the important problems facing our nation.
My heart sank again recently when Dana Balter’s Democratic primary opponent, Francis Conole, mailed out campaign literature full of lies, half-truths, and personal attacks. How I wish Mr. Conole would have focused on the critically important issues that we face.
In 2018, no one wanted to take on the well-funded, two-time Republican Congressman John Katko. That's when Dana had the courage to throw her hat in the ring, roll up her sleeves, and get to work. She swung the district 16 points, broke fundraising records with small donor contributions, and built a well-organized grassroots volunteer network. Victory is certainly within her grasp in 2020.
Dana’s hard work has made Katko vulnerable. Now that she is poised to finish the job and be the congresswoman our district deserves, we have a man challenging her and spewing false attack ads. In his literature, Conole describes himself as “the Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate.” This is outrageous. In fact, the Oswego County Democrats endorsed Balter. Do we not matter?
Conole also claims that “Balter is putting her own interests first.” This is a complete and total lie. Dana has done all the heavy lifting and hard work to map a path forward for real representation for the 24th Congressional District. Conole hopes to reap the benefits of that, while lobbing baseless personal attacks at Dana’s motivation. Dana Balter has consistently articulated the needs and concerns of the people in an intelligent and dignified manner worthy of those she represents.
Dana Balter has developed a platform that responds to the urgent needs of this community and did not give up despite the false personal attacks delivered by Katko in the last election. Dana is a champion for the people and would never lie nor perpetuate false information about her opponents. Instead, she works tirelessly to find solutions to the complex problems of our times. She presents well-researched and fact-based policy and solutions in the face of distracting lies and personal attacks.
If you believe in healthcare for all, protecting our environment, a fair economy, and getting big money out of politics, then I encourage you to vote from home for Dana Balter, an individual who acts at all times with integrity, intelligence and compassion.
PATTY FAMILO
Oswego