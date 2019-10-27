To the Editor:
I am a Seneca Falls taxpayer and would like to enlighten the people of Seneca Falls on a few matters.
I am very concerned the way the town clerk's office is being run. For instance, it is my understanding that office supplies have been purchased from a relative of the town clerk, instead of supporting local vendors.
There is also a lack of efficiencies at the clerk's office; it needs to get with the times. The people should be able to access any information they need online and be able to pay with credit card online and at the clerk's office. There should be an ATM machine for access to cash if needed. It's not taxpayer friendly. These few things may reduce work time.
I understand a recent town planning-zoning meeting regarding the Dollar General store that wants to build on the old SMS land had to be canceled after people showed up because not all neighbors were notified as they were supposed to have been. This is the town clerk's responsibility. People take time out of their busy schedules to do their due diligence for the betterment of Seneca Falls and with lack of quality management on the town clerk's end, it's a waste of people's time.
The people of Seneca Falls deserve better management than they are receiving from the current administration. After 30-plus years, why is nobody asking why the clerk's own party did not support her? Nobody seems to be connecting the dots.
It's time for a change. Vote for Terri Simone Bradley for town clerk on election day.
ELBERT BARNHART
Seneca Falls