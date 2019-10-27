To the Editor:
I just don’t understand it. Can anyone explain to me what the platform is for the candidates running for office in Seneca Falls? With the election less than two weeks away, what are they planning? I haven’t seen a specific vision outlined by anyone.
We know the Democrats are unified on a special interest agenda to spend taxpayer money and attempt to close the landfill and eliminate local jobs, but no one knows what that looks like other than realizing a tremendous unaffordable tax hike for the hardworking taxpayer in Seneca Falls, and hundreds of families looking for work.
I would assume that this agenda will need to be accompanied by the building of a transfer station and other waste and recycling infrastructure similar to the millions of dollars that the city of Auburn is dealing with as it closes its landfill. And that in turn will need to be operated with heavy equipment, more taxpayer money, and labor to staff it, still more taxpayer money, and maintenance, even more taxpayer money, and finally the cost to haul it away, gobs and gobs of taxpayer money.
Oh, wait, pass the buck to Seneca County? (Still taxpayer money, folks)
We can’t afford that plan.
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls
