To the Editor:
I am supporting Renee Sutton in her election for At-Large Council member in the City of Canandaigua because the experience and skills that she displayed as the Ward 4 representative on Council would definitely benefit the whole city.
As someone who enjoys our lake in many ways, Renee's support for more environmental protections is very important to me. The people of Canandaigua deserve to be exposed to fewer harmful chemicals, and Renee's work toward this vision is important. During her time on council, she also supported a composting program and helped Canandaigua earn recognition as a climate smart community.
She is a fierce advocate for responsible budgeting, improving our quality of life, and she supports investments that benefit our entire community. I know Renee, not only through her work on Council. Our children went through the Canandaigua schools together, we've been friends for years, and I know that her values and persistence are more than just her campaign persona.
I hope you will join me in supporting and voting for Renee Sutton on Nov. 5 to ensure that her experienced leadership and values continue to benefit our community.
GUY TURCHETTI
Canandaigua