To the Editor:
Have you voted yet? Last week, I proudly cast my ballot for Renée Sutton for Canandaigua City Councilmember-at-Large.
We met during her first run for Canandaigua City Council and she immediately impressed me with her passion for fairness, common sense solutions, and accountable leadership.
As Ward 4 representative, she has made it a priority to engage with her constituents by keeping us informed, holding quarterly meetups, and genuinely inviting input. If you have a concern related to our city government, she wants to know about it and will work steadfastly toward a resolution. Renée asks the tough questions and it would take a lot to earn her endorsement of a PILOT when she knows those tax dollars could help improve our infrastructure, public safety, and care for our precious lake.
She strongly voices her support for Canandaigua to increase fire department staffing in a financially responsible way and is actively working to keep our water clean with a proposal to limit the use of harmful lawn chemicals that contribute to blue green algae blooms.
Over the past two years, Renée Sutton has stuck to her word and proven her commitment to our community time and time again. I know that with your vote she will continue to serve us with integrity as Canandaigua City Councilmember-at-Large.
DANIELLE LYON
Canandaigua