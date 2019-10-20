To the Editor:
I am enthusiastically supportive of voting for Dan Unrath for Canandaigua City Council mem er, representing Ward 2, this November because of his passion for his community, experience, volunteer attitude and his fresh perspective.
I have known Dan for five years as a friend and neighbor and participated with him in the 2019 Canandaigua Lake Swim benefiting Light Hill (a local non-profit hospice) and the 2019 Finger Lakes Triathlon benefiting the Mary M. Gooley Hemophilia Center.
I am wholeheartedly in agreement with many of Dan’s positions, especially his environmental stance on making Canandaigua beautiful and safe for the benefit of all of us for years and generations to come. Dan’s intelligence, passion, integrity and willingness to speak up to improve our community will make him a superb Council member. He is also a very reasonable person, who interacts well with others to find the best course of action for the greater good.
I am a huge supporter of the Canandaigua City Democrats' platform. And I highly encourage you to join me in voting for Dan on Nov. 5, for he will be one of the best, strongest and most qualified candidates, ever, on City Council.
MARY LYNNE BEMENT
Canandaigua